Exciting smartphones launched in September 2022

Audio player loading…

September was a very active year in terms of smartphone launches. Fuelled by the festive season and the big sale from Flipkart and Amazon, we saw many significant; launches from Apple, Realme, Poco, Redmi, Vivo and more. Phones from various price points were launched in September, we saw some flagships as well as many budget phones.

October is here, and it will be hard for the month of October to match the action September provided in terms of smartphone launches. Let us recap all the smartphones that were launched in September here.

Poco M5

(Image credit: Twitter)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 5

: September 5 Price: Rs. 12,499

Poco launched Poco M5 in India on September 5 for a starting price of Rs. 12,499.

It comes with Mediatek Helio G99 SoC, and it will be a budget gaming-centric smartphone. And it is a 4G phone as the Helio series of chipsets are 4G chipsets. The brand has officially teased the smartphone on social media channels, teasing Mediatek Helio G99 SoC.

‘M bringing sexy back 😈 pic.twitter.com/LTSY84gapuAugust 24, 2022 See more

Poco has revealed more about its upcoming phone Poco M5. The brand has revealed the design of the phone, as you can see from the tweets below.

The phone comes with a faux-leather back, which is something new in the segment. As smartphones have begun to look a lot similar to each other, we can see Poco trying to distinguish itself from others with its big Poco branded camera array, bright yellow colour back and now this leather-esque back panel.

Look at this cool 'premium leather like' design of #POCOM5. It's quite mesmerizing to be honest. Launching on 5th Sep, 5:30pm globally. #POCOM5 #BuiltToOutperform pic.twitter.com/bXWD0fK4BmAugust 29, 2022 See more

It is a successor to Poco M4 in India, it comes with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a 50MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Mediatek Helio G99 is the latest chipset from Mediatek in the Helio G series of SoCs. It improves upon the previous Helio G96 SoC with an improved clock speed of 2.2Ghz versus 2.05Ghz on the Helio G96.

The brand has also revealed that the phone will launch on September 5. Poco Global has teased Poco M5s too, but there is no information about that phone launching here in India.

Redmi A1

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 6

: September 6 Price: Rs. 6,499

Redmi launched Redmi A1 in India on September 6 as a Diwali with Mi launch. It comes as a low-budget smartphone that will replace the old Redmi Go in India.

It comes with Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also with Android Go, with a clean Android experience.

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery backs up this phone. We can also see a stereo speaker setup with the phone from the teasers.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Status : Teased by the company

: Teased by the company Launch date : September 6

: September 6 Price: Rs. 13,999

Xiaomi launched Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 4G on September 6.

We are ready to welcome the revolutionary era of 5G with our All-rounder #Redmi11Prime5G. Join us for a special #DiwaliWithMi launch on 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.Get notified: https://t.co/YXP3xI0zvk#IndiaReady5G #5GAllRounder pic.twitter.com/Y0R2JI9P5SAugust 30, 2022 See more

It is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11E 5G that was launched earlier in China. Redmi 11 Prime 5G would be coming with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz. And it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC and we would be getting a 50MP dual camera with the phone. The battery would be the usual 5,000mAh one. Interestingly, the same phone was launched earlier in Indonesia as Redmi 10 5G.

Xiaomi is also launching a 4G variant of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime. Looking at the camera setup, it is basically a rebranded Poco M5. Look closely at the camera arrangement between the phones, the camera island is different to Poco M5, but the cameras and flash is arranged similarly. It usually happens with Redmi and Poco phones when a phone is launched across both brands.

The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio G99 SoC, making it one of the most powerful phones in the segment.

iPhone 14 series

(Image credit: Apple)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 7

: September 7 Price: Starting Rs. 79,900

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series on September 7.

iPhone 14 series has 4 different phones:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mini has got the boot and iPhone 14 takes its place to be the cheapest one of the lot. iPhone 14 Max takes the idea of Pro Max models being just a bigger phone to Pro to normal iPhone lineup. iPhone 14 Plus will just be the bigger-sized iPhone 14. So, there will be two 6.1-inch phones and two 6.7-inch phones.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the first phones to ditch the bathtub notch which has been a staple of iPhones since iPhone X. These two phones will have a punch-hole and pill combo instead of the notch. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could be coming with the normal notch. Other than this, the design remains largely the same.

Moto Edge 30 series

(Image credit: Motorola)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 13

: September 13 Price: Rs. 54,999

Motorola recently launched Moto X30 Pro in China, and it is tipped to launch in India as Moto Edge 30 Ultra. As the phone was launched already in India, let us talk about the complete features and specifications of the phone.

The phone would be coming with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. And it will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

This will be the first phone in India to come this a 200MP camera. And there is a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. It comes with a 4610mAh battery and a fast charging of 125W.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion was also launched alongside this phone.

iQoo Z6 Lite

(Image credit: iQoo)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 14

: September 14 Expected price: Rs. 13,999

There have been rumours about this phone running around on Twitter, and now iQOO has confirmed that iQoo Z6 Lite is going to launch on September 14 in India.

It might be the first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Snapdragon is changing its naming schemes to match that of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. This new chipset, according to its naming scheme will be one in the budget segment and would be replacing the current Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G in terms of performance and price point.

Other than that, this phone is going to come with a 120Hz LCD, 50MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo F21s series

(Image credit: Amazon)

Status : Teased by the company

: Teased by the company Launch date : September 15

: September 15 Price: Rs. 22,999

Oppo is updating its F series with the launch of F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G in India. The launch happened on September 15. This lineup will include camera-centric upgrades like the inclusion of a new Microlens camera and orbit light feature.

The Microlens camera brings microscopic zoom capabilities of up to 30X on macro mode. It is almost the same microscope camera that we saw on Oppo Find X3 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro. And the orbit light feature brings the notification LED functionality to the camera array, with a ring around the camera.

Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G are two different models, the 4G model is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC while the 5G model is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

Vivo V25

(Image credit: Vivo)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 15

: September 15 Price: Rs. 27,999

Vivo has launched Vivo V25 Pro in India. Ever since that launch, everyone is waiting for the rest of the phones in Vivo V25 series. Vivo V25 was launched globally earlier, and now it has been launched in India.

Vivo V25 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC.

It also comes with a 64MP triple camera with OIS. But on the front, there is a 50MP selfie camera. Coming to batteries, there is a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support of 44W.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian

(Image credit: Amazon)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 15

: September 15 Price: Rs. 17,999

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition is the first smartphone in India to come with a multi-colour changing back design. The phone was launched globally and it is an interesting smartphone, with its unique colour-changing back panel. It is like the colour-changing back panel that we saw in Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V25 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus, but it changes colours in a different way, to 7 different colours.

The company launched the normal Tecno Camon 19 Pro in India last month and this phone is expected to carry its specifications and features of it. So it might be coming with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, and powered by Mediatek Helio G96 SoC. And there will battery of 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging. Another highlight of this phone is the primary camera sensor, this phone is coming with a 64MP RGBW sensor.

Realme GT Neo 3T

(Image credit: Realme )

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : September 16

: September 16 Price: Rs. 29,999

Realme has started teasing its latest smartphone in the GT series of smartphones, the Realme GT Neo 3T. It comes as an update to the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone available in India, but it could be coming at a lower price.

Interestingly, it is rumoured to carry forward many of the features from Realme GT Neo 2. It might be coming with the same Snapdragon 870 SoC, and it might also retain the 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate from Realme GT Neo 2.

Then there's the camera setup of 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro that is getting retained. So is the 5,000mAh battery, but the fast charging will be bumped to 80W, and it has been officially declared by the brand as you can see from the teasers.