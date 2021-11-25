Emma vs Nectar: Which mattress deal should you buy this Black Friday?

If you’ve been eyeing up the Emma Original and the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, now is the time to buy as both brands have launched huge 45% off Black Friday mattress deals. But how do you pick between them when the offers are the same? Our handy Emma vs Nectar comparison will help.

Emma and Nectar make some of the best mattresses for sheer value for money, with the Emma Original being slightly cheaper than the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. But that doesn’t mean Emma is automatically the right bed for you, as both boxed memory foam mattresses have their pros and their cons.

In our Emma vs Nectar head to head, we look at how they compare in terms of performance, support, comfort and price. As of today, the Emma Original has plummeted to $389.40 in the US and £274.50 in the UK, while the Nectar memory foam has dropped to $499 in the US and £312.95 in the UK, so there isn’t much of a price difference between them now. Here’s how to pick the right deal for you before the sales end...

The exact saving you'll get on the Emma Original mattress depends on where you live. In the US you'll save 40% on the mattress (use the code BLACKFRIDAY40), with a queen reduced to $659. It's 45% off the Original in the UK, with a double reduced to £384.45. That's a fantastic price for a superb memory foam mattress for all sleepers.

Like the Emma Original deal above, your Nectar saving depends on the country you live in. In the US you can save $100 off the memory foam mattress and get up to $399 of free gifts. While you won't get free bedding, the money off discount is much bigger at 45% off in the UK. The Nectar is superb value for money and these offers are unbeatable.

Emma vs Nectar mattress: Pros and cons

We don't blame you if you’re having trouble deciding when it comes to the Emma Original vs Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, as both models are superb value for the money and offer high levels of comfort, support and pressure relief.

Here are you some fast pros and cons to each mattress if you're in a hurry and want to buy now:

Emma Original pros:



A superb price - one of the cheapest top-rated mattresses this Black Friday

Comfy for every sleeping position, especially side sleepers

Superb levels of pressure relief and a cradling effect on the body

Higher level of motion isolation compared to the Nectar

Excellent cushioning for the hips, back and shoulders

Fast setup - ready to sleep on within minutes

Emma Original cons:

Edge support is weak

Retains more heat than the Nectar, so hot sleepers, take note

Doesn't come with any free bedding like the Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress pros:

Very well-priced, especially with up to $399 of free gifts

Excellent pressure relief across the back and hips

Supports all sleeping positions and a range of body weights

Good motion isolation (suits couples and restless sleepers)

A slightly firmer, more supportive feel than the Emma

Edge support is slightly better, but not by much

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress cons:

Not as soft or snug as the Emma

Stronger off-gassing smell during unboxing

Nectar recommends waiting 72 hours before sleeping on it

Emma vs Nectar mattress: prices and deals

Both the Emma Original and the Nectar Memory Foam mattress are competitively priced, offering excellent value for money. Thanks to the Nectar Black Friday mattress sale, prices for the Memory Foam Mattress now start at $499 for a twin and rise to $1,099 for a Cal king.

The exact savings you'll get at Nectar depend on where you live. If you're in the US, you'll get $100 off and up to $399 of free bedding: two cooling pillows (worth up to $150), a sheets set (worth up to $150), and mattress protector (worth up to $99). I you live in the UK, you'll save 45% on the Nectar mattress.

The Emma Black Friday mattress sale tells a similar story. In the US you can save 40% on all-foam Original mattress, with a queen size now costing $779.40. The starting price is reduced to $389.40 for a twin size. In the UK, you can save 45% on the Original, with a double size coming in at just £384.55.

Let’s break these savings down further...

Emma vs Nectar Black Friday price comparison Emma Original Twin: now $389.40 (was $649) – save $259.60

Twin XL: now $419.40 (was $699) – save $279.60

Full: now $539.40 (was $899) – save $359.60

Queen: now $659 (was $1,099) – save $440

King: now $779.40 (was $1,299) – save $519.60

Cal king: now $779 (was $1,299) – save $520 Nectar Memory Foam Twin: now $499 (was $499) + free gifts worth $299 – save $299

Twin XL: now $569 (was $669) + free gifts worth $299 – save $399

Full: now $699 (was $799) + free gifts worth $399 – save $499

Queen: now $799 (was $899) + free gifts worth $399 – save $499

King: now $1,099 (was $1,199) + free gifts worth $399 – save $499

Nectar: now $1,099 (was $1,199) + free gifts worth $399 – save $499

Emma vs Nectar mattress: design, materials

The Emma Original is a comfortable choice for all sleep positions, with three zones across the mattress. There’s firmer support for the middle of the body, and a softer feel at the head and feet to keep the spine aligned and offer pressure relief. The mattress has minimal motion transfer and features Emma’s soft and breathable Airgocell foam at the core for climate- and moisture-regulation.

The cover is made with polyester (blended with 1% elastane on the top and 13% polypropylene at the bottom). And the top half of the cover can be removed and washed – simply unzip it and wash it at 104°F. Alternatively you can spot-clean small stains with warm water and a gentle detergent.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has a quilted cover that's made with a soft, breathable poly-blend cover that wicks heat with cooling technology. It cannot be washed, only spot cleaned, and Nectar states on its website that removing the cover will void the warranty, and advises to use a mattress protector with the mattress.

Under the cover of the Nectar are three inches of gel memory foam for comfort and plushness, as well as contouring and pressure relief. The layer below has dynamically adjusting foam that offers plenty of support for the body, on top of a sturdy base layer.

Emma vs Nectar mattress: comfort, support

With a medium firmness of 5-6 (out of 10), the Emma Original suits most sleepers and sleeping positions.It's made of breathable foam, with a focus on comfort, spinal alignment and minimal motion transfer. It claims to be ‘ergonomically efficient’, with over 100 supporting points to hold your body in the best position for sleep, while the adaptable foam contours to your posture no matter your sleep position.

The Nectar Memory Foam is rated a 6 (out of 10), and offers just the right amount of support to relieve pressure points and align the spine for more comfortable sleep. If you sleep hot, then Nectar's cooling tech offers welcome relief, with the toxin-free CertiPUR-US Certified foams guaranteeing healthier sleep.

Both mattresses offer exceptional comfort, but if you sleep hot or need something just a touch firmer, then the Nectar is a great choice. The Emma offers plenty of pressure point relief and a slightly more plush surface and body-hugging comfort.

Emma vs Nectar mattress: Which should you buy?

Both the Emma Original and the Nectar Memory Foam are excellent value for money and are affordable choices if you want to snap up a top-quality memory foam mattress for less. We haven't seen bigger discounts this year on either mattress, so now is the best time to buy.

With a 45% discount, the Emma is the most affordable choice but only by a small margin. The majority of Nectar’s savings come in the form of free bedding, with only $100 off the mattress itself, so it depends how useful that free gift is to you or whether you are simply looking for the biggest money off discount.

If that's the case and you want the cheapest top-rated mattress possible, choose the Emma original. However, if you are in need of new sheets, pillows and a mattress protector, choose the Nectar. Either are superb choices for not much money at all, and with generous mattress trial periods from both brands, you'll have ample time to put your new mattress to the test.