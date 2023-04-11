Emma's new mattress appears to be an innerspring model, and I'm interested

If you've been shopping for a new bed of late, you'll know that finding the right mattress for you can be a tricky proposition, simply because there are so many options to choose from (although our best mattress guide can help you narrow things down). And things just got that little bit trickier, as Emma has just added a new model to its range.

The Emma NextGen Premium (opens in new tab) has definitely grabbed my attention. It's the latest addition to its Premium range (also including the Emma Premium mattress and the Emma Premium Plus), and Emma says it features innovative technology to deliver optimum support and comfort. Specifically, it has E2E (edge-to-edge) technology that means it packs 18cm pocket springs that don't need a foam frame around the mattress edge, and Emma claims that this results in a mattress that's more supportive, durable and sustainable, and which provides optimal spinal alignment with seven precise zones for whole body support.

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

On top of the springs there's three thin layers of foam: a top layer of Halo memory foam for individualised support, a middle layer of cooling Airgocell foam, and a lower layer of durable HRX foam to provide firmness. And beneath the pocket springs – which also provide airflow to help keep things cool at night – there's a sturdy and supportive bottom layer for enhanced stability.

Cutting to the chase: as far as I can see, what Emma's released here is an innerspring mattress. And that might seem a little counterintuitive in a market that's dominated by memory foam mattresses and foam-heavy hybrids, but I have to say that I'm interested. Personally, I'm cautious about memory foam. Its trademark hug doesn't appeal to me, I really don't like getting too warm in the night, and don't get me started on off-gassing. Hybrids seem like a better option to me, but on the whole I'm more drawn to innersprings. And I'm not alone in that; if you cast an eye over our American best mattress listings you'll see that the top option is the Saatva Classic: an innerspring featuring springs with a foam comfort layer and pillow top.

Similarly, my current mattress is an innerspring topped with memory foam; it's on the firm side with just enough sink-in comfort, good motion isolation and amazing edge support. However it's showing its age and feeling that little bit less comfortable of late, and the Emma NextGen Premium looks to me like it could be a pretty good replacement. It's also a relatively eco-friendly option; Emma says that the NextGen's low foam content and recycled steel springs mean lower CO2 emissions: 32% less carbon per kilo than the Emma Premium, and 58% less than the Emma Original.

How much is the Emma NextGen Premium?

Price-wise, the NextGen Premium's RRP seems to be the same as the standard Emma Premium: £1,331 for a UK double, £1,553 for a king and £1,753 for a super king; there's no single (or EU sizes) available as yet. I'd be interested to see if the NextGen ultimately replaces the Emma Premium, which is what the pricing suggests; the fact that it's also described as the Premium Pro suggests it could be a permanent third member of the Premium line. We'll see.

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

I'm also interested to see how learn the NextGen Premium costs when it's included in the Emma mattress sale. I hardly need remind you that you should never pay full price for an Emma mattress; while, unlike many mattress brands, it doesn't offer discounts on its whole range the whole time, if you keep an eye on its sales (which I'm paid to do) you'll find that if the mattress you're after isn't discounted now, it probably will be before too long, and by something in the region of 50%. So if you're as interested in the Emma NextGen Premium as I am, don't jump on it just yet.