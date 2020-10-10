Early Prime Day deal sees a price cut on the all-new Echo Dot

The 2020 Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner, and the retail giant is giving us a sneak peek with a price cut on the all-new Echo Dot. The 4th generation smart speaker currently retails for $49.99, but if you purchase two and use code DOT2PACK, then you can save $20 at checkout.



If you're interested in a more powerful speaker, Amazon has a similar deal on the all-new Echo. You can save $30 at checkout with code ECHO2PK when you purchase two of the 4th generation Echo smart speakers.

The all-new Echo Dot features a futuristic spherical design and delivers a more robust sound with deep bass that fills your home and adapts to any room. The compact smart speaker also received upgraded smart home features so you can turn on lights, plugs, sensors, locks, and more with the command of your voice. You can also use the Alexa assistant to play music, answer questions, check the weather, and so much more.



This is a fantastic early Prime-Day deal for a newly released Amazon device, and we don't predict you'll find a cheaper price on the Echo Dot during the two-day sale event. The Echo smart speaker is currently only available for pre-order and will ship on October 22.

Early Amazon Prime Day Echo deals:

All-new Echo Dot (4th gen): $100 $70 for two with code DOT2PACK

All-new Echo (4th Gen): $199 $169 for two with code ECHO2PK

