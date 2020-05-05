Dyson's Mother Day sale gets you $100 price cut on the Dyson V11 vacuum

Mother's Day is less than a week away, and to celebrate, Dyson is discounting its best-selling vacuums. Dyson's Mother's Day sale includes a $100 price cut on the powerful Dyson V11 Animal. That brings the cost down to $499, which is the best price we've seen for the cordless vacuum.



Dyson also has the V8 Animal on sale for just $299 and a $100 discount on the Cyclone V10 vacuum.



Dyson's sale isn't just about vacuums, the retailer also has a $70 discount on the Pure Cool Me purifying fan and a Mother's Day exclusive on the best-selling Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.



Shop Dyson's best Mother's Day deals below that all qualify for free shipping. Dyson is also offering a free toolkit worth up to $75 with your vacuum purchase when you auto-register your two-year warranty.

Dyson Mother's Day deals:

Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum: $599.99 $499.99 at Dyson

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Dyson V11 Animal. Designed for pet owners, the cordless vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vac.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $299.99 at Dyson

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead vacuum cleaner: $499.99 $399.99 at Dyson

You can score a $100 price cut on the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum. The cordless vacuum features a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles and expells clean air.

View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Me TP04 purifying fan: $569.99 $499.99 at Dyson

Dyson has the Pure Cool Me purifying fan on sale for $499.99. The Dyson fan delivers a cooling, purified airflow and removes gases and 99.97% of pollutants.

View Deal

Mother's Day gift edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer: $399.99 at Dyson

The best-selling Supersonic features a digital motor that creates ultra-fast drying while also preventing heat damage. The Mother's Day gift edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer includes a Dyson-designed 1.4-inch round brush and a Dyson-designed detangling comb.

If you want to shop other Dyson vacuum sales, see our best cheap Dyson deals and offers and the best Supersonic prices and sales.

Interested in robot vacuums? We also have the best robot vacuum cleaner sales and deals.