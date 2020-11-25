Dyson V8 Motorhead Black Friday deal at Target is excellent value

We all know how pricey Dyson hoovers can be, especially the good ones. That's why you should make cleaning your home as easy as possible with this excellent, money-saving Black Friday deal on a wonderful cordless Dyson at Target.

This Dyson is on offer at the moment with $150 knocked off its original price, bringing it down to $229.99, which is a pretty hefty reduction for such a decent and versatile hoover.

Not only is the Dyson V8 Animal hoover cordless, it barely takes up any room because it's so thin, making storage nice and easy. Because it's a Dyson product, you know that you're getting strong suction and an emphasis on speedy cleaning.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $379.99 , now $229.99 @ Target Save $150 - Enjoy some massive savings on Dyson products this Black Friday with $150 off this cordless stick vacuum. The Dyson V8 has strong suction which will make cleaning the breeze it should be. It can run for 40 minutes after a full charge, which is more than enough time to clear your flat or home.

The Dyson can charge up for a total of 40 minutes run time, which is plenty considering how quickly you'll be able to move about your home or apartment with it. Long gone will be the days of lugging around that old, weighty cleaner which doesn't even seem to tidy things properly.

It is perfect for carpets but can work just as well on hard flooring as well, not to mention you can even convert it to a nifty handheld which you can use to clean car interiors, stairs and upholstery with ease.

Having the option to go handheld is one of the best features of this hoover and while there might be other cheaper options out there, you can't beat the power of a Dyson when it comes to this. The handheld mode lets you reach all those stubborn nooks and crannies you'd otherwise have to ignore.

If you're in the UK, there are similar cleaners on offer this Black Friday, like the Miele Classic C1 Jubilee PowerLine cylinder vacuum, which is now £130 at John Lewis. While this is something of a bog-standard appliance, you can't beat the suction power that comes with a corded vacuum.

