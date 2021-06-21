PS5 game deals on Prime Day bring big discounts to major exclusives

Several PS5 games, including major exclusives, have been discounted for Prime Day 2021.

Since the PS5 first launched in most territories back in November 2020, with microchip shortages limiting the number of consoles available, many PS5 games are going to take a long time to see price drops, especially the first-party titles from PlayStation Studios. Several of these games are on sale right now, however, such as Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition and Returnal.

If you're still looking for some solid PS5 games to round out your lineup, you'll want to jump on these deals. Don't wait, though – most of these discounts appear to be limited-time deals and won't last for much longer.

Today's Best PS5 game deals for Prime Day in the US

Demon's Souls: $69.99 $49.94 at Amazon

This launch title for the PS5 is one of the most gorgeous games available for the system, revisiting the world that started the "Souls" trend in beautiful fashion.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

With the Ultimate Launch Edition, you'll get two Spider-Man games, with both the newest title and a remaster of the 2018 PS4 game included.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $59.99 $39.98 at Amazon

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the lowest-priced PS5 first-party game that we're seeing on sale for Prime Day, providing a fantastic co-op platforming experience with some surprisingly high-quality licensed music.

Returnal $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Looking for a brutal experience that won't be as brutal on your wallet? Look no further than Housemarque's Returnal, which is now available at $20 off and places players on an alien world that shifts and resets every time you die.

