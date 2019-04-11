Don't miss out on this waterproof Kindle Paperwhite deal at Amazon

The weather's really starting to brighten up now, which makes this an opportune time to treat yourself to a great price on a brand new Kindle Paperwhite deal. So don't miss out on this £20 discount on one of our favourite ever ereaders as Amazon has just knocked the price down to £99.99 down from £119.99. That's a fantastic price for what's usually a quiet time in Deals Town.

And don't worry if those pesky April showers pop up while you're out in the garden as this version of the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof. And with a battery that lasts weeks rather than hours, you don't have have to worry about putting down your digital page turner anytime soon.

That's the best price it's been this year, it was a further £10 cheaper around Black Friday to be honest, but we don't expect that deal to come back around until Amazon Prime Day 2019 in the summer at the earliest.

Kindle Paperwhite sale price

Kindle Paperwhite £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon revamped the already excellent Paperwhite towards the end of last year by waterproofing the design and making the backlit screen flush with the bezel, meaning you'd no longer have to worry about dust or strands of hair getting caught at the edge of the screen. All this without increasing the price! Previously if you wanted a waterproof Kindle you'd have to shell out for the top-end Kindle Oasis for £229. We'll take this one for £99 instead thanks!

View Deal

This is the latest in the Kindle Paperwhite line, but Amazon has just launched an updated version of the standard entry-level Kindle. Unlike the previous cheapest Kindle, it will now include a backlit screen, just like the fancier Paperwhite and Oasis models. It's £10 more expensive than the older one's RRP too. Check out our full Kindle (2019) review.

The screen resolution is still pretty low at just 167ppi compared to the Paperwhite's far clearer 300ppi. This model is out in a few days' time for £69.99, but we'd seriously recommend going with this Paperwhite deal instead thanks to the better screen, slicker design, double storage and waterproofing.

And don't forget, a waterproof ereader isn't just safer for reading in the bath, but we feel safer with it when travelling. Especially if you've ever been betrayed by a leaky drinks bottle in your bag!

If you fancy checking out the details and prices on every ereader and tablet Amazon make, head on over to our extensive Amazon Kindle deals guide.