Dixon Technologies gets rights to make Android & Google TVs in India

Dixon Technologies has bagged the sub-licence rights for making LED TV sets on Android and Google TV platforms in India. The company, which is India's largest contract manufacturer of LED TVs with an annual capacity of 6 million units, is the first one in India to have sub-license rights for Android and Google TV. Dixon can now design and manufacture Android and Google smart TVs in India. These TVs will be made available to all TV brands that are currently importing these devices from other countries.

For the record, Dixon has been making TVs for Xiaomi, Samsung, Panasonic, TCL, OnePlus and Nokia, among others, in India. Dixon Technologies, India’s second-largest electronics maker, has also pacts with TV companies including Intex, Lloyd and Toshiba. It has manufacturing units located at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Dixon Technologies also manufactures other electronic products such as washing machines, LED bulbs, LED battens, mobile phones, CCTV and DVRs etc.

India's smart TV market set to rise

The new agreement with Google, the company said, will allow it, provide a cost-effective, consistent, high-quality experience to existing customers and prospective new brands, and further solidify its market leadership in the LED TV category.

Android TV and Google TV are two major operating systems used to power various smart TV models and Google’s own Chromecast devices. While Google TV is the newer operating system, Android TV is the more popular one in India now.

Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, "Google is a legendary corporation, and I am happy and inspired by the faith they have placed on Dixon. As the streaming environment evolves, consumer requests for more options increase and Dixon's product portfolio are ready to meet those desires."

He added: "This is mainly because of the company's unparalleled focus on innovation, backward integration, enormous size, and strong relationships with national and international companies. This is consistent with our efforts to support the government's 'Make in India' policy."

Dixon is also setting up a design centre in India at one of its Noida facilities and will hire 200 people soon.

India’s smart TV market grew 74% YoY in Q2 2022. The launch of smaller size smart TVs in the sub-Rs 20,000 range is among the reasons for the good show in the market. The country’s smart TV penetration stood at 90% in Q2 2022, which is the highest ever to date and is expected to rise further with 21% YoY shipment growth in 2022 due to the coming festive season and continuously rising demand.