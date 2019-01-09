Dish TV network packages: monthly fees slashed plus more bonuses

If you are thinking of upgrading your basic cable to Dish TV, then you've come to the right place. January is a great time to find deals and savings from satellite providers, and Dish Network is currently offering several different promotions for new customers. Before you can find out how to save, you should know what services and channels are included by becoming a Dish subscriber.



Dish TV offers over 300 satellite channels with a majority of those channels in HD. You'll also receive three free months of HBO, STARZ, Cinemax and Showtime. In addition to the premium channels, you'll also have access to local broadcast programming, pay-per-view movies, and 70+ music channels. Dish also provides free installation and a guaranteed two-year price lock.



Now that you know everything included in Dish Network services, it's time to find out how you can save money from their current promotions. Dish has already discounted their TV bundles with packages that start at only $59.99 a month (they used to start at $79.99 not so long ago), so the coupon codes below make the deals even sweeter. The promotions listed below are limited-time offers, so make sure you figure out which promotion is best for you and take advantage today.

Dish TV Promotion and Deals:

12 Free Pay-Per-View Movies from Dish

Use Coupon Code: PPVEXCLUSIVE

Apply the coupon code, and you will receive 12 free Pay-Per-View movies to view when you want. A great promotion if you love watching newly-released movies in the comfort of your own home.View Deal

$50 off Dish with New Customer Activation

Use Coupon Code: LUCKY50OFF.

Apply this coupon code to receive $5 off your bill for the next ten months. This is a great deal if you aren't interested in the free movies above and want to save money each month on your bill.View Deal

If you're wanting to learn more about Dish TVs pricing and packages, we have our Dish TV packages and deals page that's always updated with any current and new Dish TV promotions.