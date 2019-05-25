Dell Memorial Day sale: save up to 50% on TVs, laptops, monitors, and more.

The 2019 Memorial Day sales have officially arrived, and that means Black Friday-like prices from a plethora of retailers. Dell's Memorial Day sale is one of the biggest events of the year and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, monitors and more. You can save up to 50% off through Monday with new discounts added every day.



Dell's top deals include $400 off the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, the Dell 24-inch UltraSharp Monitor on sale for just $299.99 and a $400 discount on Dell's 27-inch Gaming Monitor that also includes a $50 e-Gift card.



Another standout deal from Dell is the Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $1,097.99. That's a $400 discount and the lowest price we've found for the big-screen TV. You'll be able to watch your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning 4K UHD resolution and stream from popular apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon video and more. The TV ships for free and the discount is only valid during the holiday weekend sale.

Shop more of Dell's Memorial Day deals below that include huge savings on laptops and monitors. The discounts end on Monday, so make sure to take advantage while you can.

The best Dell Memorial Day deals:

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop $1,859.99 $1,459.99 at Dell

For a limited time, the powerful XPS 13 laptop is $400 off at Dell. The 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge, 16GB of RAM, an 8th generation Intel Core processor and offers 14-hours of battery life.

Dell UltraSharp 24-inch Monitor $399.99 $299.99 at Dell

Dell's UltraSharp Monitor is on sale for $299.99 at Dell. The 24-inch monitor features a 16:10 widescreen aspect ratio, an ultra-wide 178° x 178° viewing angle, and an ultra-fast 6ms response rate. You also get a $100 Dell eGift card with this purchase.

Dell 27-inch Gaming Monitor $799.99 $399.99 at Dell

Dell isn't just knocking $400 off this 27-inch gaming monitor, but they also include a $50 Dell promo eGift card. The Dell S2716DG features a crisp QHD resolution, 1ms response time, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

