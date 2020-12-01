Cyber Monday TV deals: final sales on 4K TVs from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon

The 2020 Cyber Monday TV deals event is winding down, so if you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup for the holiday season, you just have hours left to do it. We've found the best 4K TV bargains from the top retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, with prices starting at just $159.99.

Among the standout TV deals we've found so far is the one below from Walmart – a massive 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $448. That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the outright-best Cyber Monday deals we've seen anywhere. Scroll down for more of our top deal picks.

Cyber Monday TV deal at Walmart

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.

While this 70-inch set might not be the best TV in the world, it does feature 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you're getting a premium picture with bold colors and great contrast. It's also packing the Roku experience, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. You can even download the compatible Roku app to launch movies, browse shows, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.

See more Cyber Monday TV deals

Below you can shop more of the best Cyber Monday TV deals that we've spotted so far, most deals end today, so if you see a price you like we recommend adding to your cart and checking out before it's too late.

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – This featured-packed TCL 40-inch TV would make a great second screen for the kitchen or kids' room, and it's down to just $159.99 at Best Buy. The HD TV has Android TV and Google Assistant built in, so you can control your set hands-free.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Cyber Monday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its UHD picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $267.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – For just $267.99, you can snag the Samsung 7-series, which is perfect for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handy for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 – When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar, and this 50-inch model is even better value at just $299.99 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and an elegant slim design, it's a solid mid-priced set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 – Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV aims to provide a bold, bright picture with its PurColor technology, as well as full smart assistant support -thanks to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice control.

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class The Frame TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $200 – Samsung's stylish and distinctive Frame TVs come with a frame for wall-mounting in a choice of colors – and when you're not watching TV it turns into a digital picture frame, displaying your favorite artworks. Right now you can save $200 on the 43-inch Frame TV model – just be sure to select the frame color you want before you adding it to your basket.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q60T Series TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Best Buy

Save $102 – The Q60 series is the more budget orientated QLED range from Samsung but make no mistakes - it's a fantastic option if you want a top-end picture and features for a great price. Today's Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal brings that price down even further too.



Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and more of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.