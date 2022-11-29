Cyber Monday ain't done yet: 10 great Aussie deals you can still snag

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have technically ended for 2022, but some retailers don't seem to agree – several are in a very generous mood indeed, extending their sales for another day or two. That's great news for shoppers, as you now get some extra time to snap up some bargains before the Christmas period.

This is a little unusual in Australia, where we've typically seen sales end at the close of Cyber Monday. However, big retailers, including Amazon, eBay and Kogan just to name a few, are continuing with the deals action. The variety of retailers also means there are still deals to be had on all manner of products, such as TVs, computers and small home appliances.

While you can find a complete round-up of the best Cyber Monday deals still available in our dedicated hub, we've put together this list of the 10 standout online retailers offering the best discounts following the Black Friday weekend, along with 10 of the most popular Black Friday deals that are still live.

Amazon (opens in new tab) : sales officially end tonight, Tuesday, November 29 at 11.59pm AEDT

sales officially end tonight, Tuesday, November 29 at 11.59pm AEDT eBay Australia (opens in new tab) : discounts on select products until Wednesday, November 30

discounts on select products until Wednesday, November 30 JB Hi-Fi: (opens in new tab) discounts on TVs, soundbars, small home appliances and more

discounts on TVs, soundbars, small home appliances and more Kogan (opens in new tab) : sale runs until Wednesday, November 30

sale runs until Wednesday, November 30 Myer (opens in new tab) : last chance for discounts on a range of home appliances, beauty and fashion

last chance for discounts on a range of home appliances, beauty and fashion Appliance Central (opens in new tab) : huge savings on TVs, appliances and more

huge savings on TVs, appliances and more The Good Guys (opens in new tab) : discounts still to be had on white goods, laptops, phones and more

discounts still to be had on white goods, laptops, phones and more Lenovo (opens in new tab) : Up to 59% off selected ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion laptops

Up to 59% off selected ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion laptops Appliances Online (opens in new tab) : great discounts on TVs, white goods, BBQs and more

great discounts on TVs, white goods, BBQs and more Dell Australia (opens in new tab) : up to 40% off select laptops until Thursday, December 1

10 great Black Friday deals still available

We've had a look through some of our favourite retailers still offering Black Friday deals and picked out some of the most popular products still on the receiving end of discounts.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$369 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$230)

AU$369 may not be the lowest price we've seen these excellent Bose headphones drop to, but it still represents a great deal. Class-leading noise cancellation in a stylish form factor, what's not to like? You can also still pick up the equally excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for AU$339 (opens in new tab) from Amazon, a 32% saving.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus | AU$1,499 AU$699 (opens in new tab) (save AU$800) A robot vacuum that vacuums, mops, and then cleans its own bin after for just AU$699? We're not sure we've seen the kind! This is one heck of a deal, although the original RRP listed on Amazon is a little high. Still, the N8 Plus has not been this cheap, we don't think. A vacuum cleaner deal not to be missed. If you don't want the auto-empty station, then you can get the Deebot N8 robot that vacuums and mops for just AU$399 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | AU$539 AU$299 (opens in new tab) (save AU$240) There are more powerful Chromebooks out there, but under AU$300, this 10.1-inch touch display option is perfect for tight budgets and anyone who just needs a device to get some homework done and take care of some light browsing. There's 128GB of storage here, which is pretty decent for this price. It's not the most powerful processor, but it will serve all your basic needs. The price has increased by AU$3 since Black Friday itself, but we wouldn't say it's a dealbreaker.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months Switch Online | AU$469 AU$379 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$90 We've seen this great-value Nintendo Switch bundle show up at Amazon and other major retailers for big sales, and its returned again for Black Friday. It packs a neon red/blue console, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code and three months of Nintendo Online to play games online, plus access to a library of retro Nintendo gems. The previous low was AU$399, so this is an even better deal and a new record.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$167 (opens in new tab) (save AU$72) Amazon beat its previous lowest price on the Kindle Paperwhite by a couple of dollars for Black Friday 2022, making its most popular ereader a book lover's must-have at a great price. 6.8 inches of screen, better battery than before, and overall just oh-so-good for a mid-range ereader. You can also get a Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of storage for just AU$179 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$259).

(opens in new tab) Nvidia Shield TV Pro | AU$349.95 AU$268 on Amazon (opens in new tab)(save AU$81.95) Amazon did discount the rather excellent Nvidia Shield TV Pro (opens in new tab)to AU$239 for Black Friday, but the 23% saving still being applied is one we think is worth taking advantage of if you haven't already, especially if you're serious about 4K HDR streaming. There's even some internal storage here.

(opens in new tab) Samsung EVO Plus microSD card; 64GB, 128GB | from AU$13.60 on Amazon (opens in new tab) OK, so it's not something big and shiny, but there's still time to stock up on some essential items such as these microSD cards. Now ever so slightly cheaper than they were for Black Friday, these Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards are our pick for the best all-round microSD card on the market (opens in new tab). Both the 64GB and 128GB options have been proving popular, and with these savings attached it's no wonder.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (HD) | AU$59 AU$39.62 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$19.39) It might only be the HD version and not the 4K-touting model, but for just a smidge under AU$40, this is a good deal on Google's media streamer. If you don't own a 4K TV but you want to give it a more seamless streaming experience, you can't really go wrong. If you do want 4K streaming, then the Chromecast with Google TV 4K is also discounted, now AU$78 (opens in new tab) from AU$99 at Amazon.