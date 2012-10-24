HP lays out US Windows 8 device availability and pricing

With the Windows 8 launch approaching this Friday, Hewlett-Packard announced its full lineup of notebooks, desktops and tablets for Microsoft's new OS on Wednesday.

HP announced various new Windows 8 devices in the fall, including four new PCs announced in September, but Wednesday marked the first time the Palo Alto company revealed its entire upcoming and available lineup at one time.

That Windows 8 lineup features over a dozen notebooks, desktops and tablets, including the HP Envy x2, the HP SpectreXT TouchSmart Ultrabook and the HP Pavilion dm1.

Other previously announced and currently available devices, like the ElitePad 900, Envy Phoenix h9, and Elitebook Folio (click for a nifty gallery of the Folio, which will launch alongside Windows 8 on Oct. 26) were also part of the day's news.

HP's full Windows 8 array

HP's lineup of Windows 8 notebook PCs includes the HP Envy x2, "a powerful ultrathin hybrid PC" and the Pavilion Sleekbook 14 and Sleekbook 15 (priced to move, available in "sparkling black" and "ruby red").

Also part of the notebook team are the Envy m4, with "the perfect balance of mobility, performance and entertainment" and the Pavilion dm1, ultra-portable, which comes with up to 200MB of free data per month from T-Mobile.

HP also mentioned two upcoming Windows 8 Ultrabooks: the SpectreXT TouchSmart and the Envy TouchSmart.

The PC-maker separated its desktop computers into two categories: in consumer desktops it's got the HP Envy 23 and Envy 20 TouchSmart, both with 10-point multitouch technology.

Rounding out the consumer category are the HP SpectreOne ("thin and elegant"), the Pavilion 20 AiO (no touch functionality) and the Envy Phoenix h9 ("delivers a powerful computing experience").

HP's business desktops, on the other hand, include the ElitePad 900, "a true tablet for business that balances a beautiful design with enterprise-grade features," and the EliteBook Folio 9470m Ultrabook, "ultrathin, lightweight and efficient."

Pricing and availability breakdown

TechRadar realizes this is a big pond of products to wade through, so here's a breakdown of the pricing and availability for the products above.

HP Envy x2: Nov. 14, $849.99

HP SpectreCT TouchSmart Ultrabook: December, $1,399.99

HP Envy TouchSmart Ultrabook 4: TBA, $799.99

HP Pavilion Sleekbook 14: Out now, $499.99

HP Pavilion Sleekbook 15: Out now, $579.99

HP Envy m4 notebook: Out now, $899.99

HP Pavilion dm1: Out now, $499.99

HP Envy 23 AiO: Out now, $999

HP Envy 20 TouchSmart AiO: Out now, $799

HP SpectreOne: November, $1,299

HP Pavilion 20 AiO: Out now, $449

HP Envy Phoenix h9: Out now, $899

HP ElitePad 900: January, TBA

HP EliteBook Folio 9470m: Oct. 26, $1,049

Via HP