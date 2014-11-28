Keyboard and mouse deals: save big on peripherals this holiday season

What's best right after a Thanksgiving feast? Watching the game? Maybe. What's better yet? Well, if you're going shopping on Black Friday at the crack of dawn, you'd best rest up!

Once you're getting ready to leave to go shopping, make sure you have the essentials before you walk out the door: phone, wallet, energy drink/coffee and a list of the best deals for the tech available.

In case you forgot to do your retail research, we've done our homework and picked up the slack for you. Welcome to your number one source for Black Friday deals on speakers.

Keyboard deals

All of Black Friday, Best Buy has the Logitech K400 Wireless keyboard on sale for $19.99. Not too bad for a wireless typer.

For a killer Black Friday deal on a gaming keyboard, Micro Center has the ROCCAT Arvo Compact for just $29.99. Nothing like a cheap way to raise your actions per minute, Starcraft junkies.

Mouse deals

If you're in the market for a cheap wireless mouse on Black Friday, Best Buy is offering the Logitech M325 for $8.99. RadioShack is also offering the same deal, so don't worry if one sells out too soon.

Check out this incredible deal: On Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling a free $50 Steam gift card with purchase of the $79.99 Logitech G502 Proteus Core. Which game to buy with your shiny new mouse?

On Black Friday, Staples has the Logitech Marathon Mouse M705 down to $19.99. While the mouse might run for long, this deal probably won't so much.

Need a gaming mouse on Black Friday? Micro Center has the Logitech G100s for $34.99. A fine way to up your dpi for less.

Keyboard and mouse combo deals

During Black Friday, RadioShack has the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse bundle for $14.99. Two for the price of less than one? Unbeatable.

For a keyboard and mouse upgrade on Black Friday, Staples has the Logitech MK520 wireless keyboard and mouse combo for $29.99. Still a steal!

Gamers, check out this Black Friday deal. Micro Center has the Cooler Master Devastator LED gaming mouse and keyboard for $29.99. Score this deal now, score a higher KD ratio later.

Then there's this stellar ROCCAT PC gaming bundle, which includes a keyboard, mouse and mouse pad, for $139.99 from Dell. It's a sharp-looking set for a sharp price - sure to make you and yours very happy this holiday season.