Command & Conquer remasters could be tank-rushing their way onto the PC

If you’re a big fan of EA’s Command & Conquer series, you’ll be pleased to hear that the firm is thinking of remastering the classic real-time strategy games for the PC.

A Producer at EA, Jim Vessella, broke the news on Reddit, and explained that a remaster – or indeed potentially more than one – could arrive in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the very first Command & Conquer (which happens in 2020 – yes, the original was released in 1995).

Vessella wrote: “We’ve been exploring some exciting ideas regarding remastering the classic PC games, and already have the ball rolling on our first effort to celebrate the upcoming 25th Year Anniversary.”

He added: “We are eager to hear your feedback to help influence our current thoughts for PC and what comes next. Over the next few weeks we’ll be talking to fans in a variety of ways. In the meantime, please share your thoughts here on the subreddit.”

So there you have it – an invitation to get involved in shaping exactly how C&C will return to the PC.

Rival faction

This is, as Vessella also notes, at least in part a reaction to EA’s recent revival of the franchise with a mobile game – Command & Conquer: Rivals – which did not go down well with a large number of hardcore fans, who were displeased that they weren’t getting a proper RTS on the PC.

So this is EA’s way of making things right, it would seem, in that respect. And we certainly won’t argue with the prospect of rebooted C&C games in one form or another.

Along with Doom, the original Command & Conquer was one of the first games we enjoyed four-player multiplayer bouts with over a LAN (back in the mid-90s when internet gaming wasn’t an option – indeed, the web itself was still in its very early days). So it holds a fond place in our heart for that reason, and doubtless we’re not alone.

One of the first comments on Reddit was a plea for “no micro transactions... that’s all I want”. And folks will doubtless be pleased to hear Vessella responded: “We will not be adding any microtransactions to a C&C Remaster.”

Via Ubergizmo