Cheap TV deals at Best Buy: get a 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $549.99

If you're looking to snag a cheap TV deal to start off the new year, then Best Buy has you covered. We're rounding up today's best bargains, and we've spotted this massive 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia that's on sale for just $549.99 (was $749.99). That's a $200 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K smart TV.

Today's best cheap TV deal

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $549.99 - $30 less than the Black Friday price. The 70-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is an incredible value.

This 70-inch display from Insignia features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and includes the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The smart TV also features a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.

More cheap TV deals at Best Buy

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $499.99 TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 – If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Best Buy has this TCL 55-inch 4K display on sale for just $329.99. TCL's 4 Series set supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $649.99 Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $649.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 - If you're looking for a premium display on a budget, Best Buy has the Insignia 55-inch QLED TV on sale for just $399.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the 2021 set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. This is the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for a QLED TV.

Hisense 65-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 Hisense 65-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - At just $499.99, this Hisense 65-inch smart TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for a big-screen budget TV. This already cheap TV is offering a compelling discount this week, featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system.

LG 75-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,179.99 LG 75-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy is this massive 75-inch 4K from LG that's on sale for $869.99 thanks to today's $300+ discount. The LG display packs a powerful Quad-Core processor 4K resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

See more of the best cheap TV deals and sales, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see the best cheap OLED TV deals.