Cheap TV deal! This 70-inch 4K TV drops to just $588 at Walmart

Start the weekend off with this incredible cheap TV deal that we've spotted at Walmart. Right now, you can snag this Vizio 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $588 (was $758). That's a $170 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.

TV deal at Walmart

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Right now, you can get this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $588 at Walmart. This cheap TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

This 70-inch set delivers bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the 4K HD resolution and full array backlighting with Dolby Vision. The Vizio TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in so you can stream content from your iPhone or Android device directly to your TV.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a big-screen 4K TV and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. We don't know how long Walmart will have this Vizio set at this price, so we recommend take advantage now before it's too late.

