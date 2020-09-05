Cheap tablet Labor Day sales: grab a huge saving on Surface Pro 7 and more

The Labor Day sales are flying around now. In particular, those at Best Buy are proving rather popular - and tablets are among the best choices out there.

The retailer has been packing decent deals in loads of different categories, from TVs through to some great large appliance reductions, and we’ve rounded them all up in our piece showing the top Best Buy Labor Day sales.

But if you’re feeling like you want to buy a piece of glass with a battery, processor, onboard storage and some optional accessories, we’ve got you covered here - we’ve found some great tablet deals from Apple, Samsung and especially Microsoft for you as part of the Labor Day sales.

The top deal here is probably for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, down to just $599.99 from $959 - it’s easily the best price we’ve seen for this PC replacement / alternative out there.

But if you want to get your hands on a tablet from any of the top brands, check out the options we’ve found below. Don’t forget, these deals are selling out quickly and end on Monday at midnight.

Cheap tablet deals in the Labor Day sales

Surface Pro 7 + black Type Cover keyboard: $959 $599 at Best Buy

This excellent Surface Pro deal is back in time for the Labor Day sales this weekend. We've seen the i3 configuration of the Surface Pro 7 available with a free keyboard accessory for $599 only a handful of times so far this year, so if you missed out then you've got another opportunity this week.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (10.5-inch): $629.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save yourself $80 on the more portable Microsoft Surface tablet - it's got a more lightweight CPU inside, but you can also add a Type Cover too to make it a more powerful typing machine.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is back down to its lowest price yet in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. You'll also find a similar discount available on the 128GB version as well, now down to $349.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: $649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Or, if you're after the fully fledged tablet, you might prefer this excellent $120 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. There's 128GB of storage in this 10.5-inch device, which makes it perfect for more space-demanding apps and workflows.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for a cheaper tablet for everyday browsing or streaming, this eight-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is now down to $119.99 at Best Buy, thanks to a $30 price cut.

iPad Air 2019 (256GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

This is a top price for one of the best tablets around at the moment - and it's now only $50 extra compared to the lower-capacity 64GB option. A great option for the iPad upgrader.View Deal

