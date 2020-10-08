Amazon's latest iPad deals offer up the latest release for under $300

iPad deals don't tend to appear until at least a couple of months after release, however in all the excitement of Amazon Prime Day, you'll find an excellent $30 discount on the recently released 8th generation iPad this week.

We wouldn't hesitate too long here, though, as we've seen these iPad deals jumping up and down in price over the last week or so, and the 128GB model has just gone back up to $429 - though we'd keep an eye on it over the next few days if you are looking for more storage.

However, it's all about the 32GB device right now, with a discount down to $299 making it an excellent buy for anyone looking for a (relatively) cheap iPad. That's fantastic considering the 2019 device currently sits at $329.99 for 32GB of storage and didn't see price cuts until two months after its initial release.

We're rounding up these iPad deals just below, but we've also spotted the 2020 iPad Pros seeing discounts this week as well (more info below). You'll also find plenty more iPad and iPad Pro deals in the US, UK, and Australia further down the page.

2020 iPad deals

iPad 8th generation 2020: $329 $299 at Amazon

The 32GB 8th generation iPad is back in stock for $299 this week. That's an excellent saving on a recent release and well worth it if you're an iCloud aficionado. If you do need more space, we'd keep an eye on the $429 128GB model, as we've seen it drop down to $395 recently as well.

View Deal

2020 iPad Pro deals

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 128GB: $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Grab the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro to hit the market for $50 less at Amazon this week. The cheapest version of this device, the 128GB configuration, is now available for $949 - perfect if you're looking to make use of iCloud for most of your storage.

View Deal

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 1TB: $1,499 $1,449.99 at Amazon

If you're after the most powerful iPad Pro on the market right now, you'll be glad to find a $50 discount on its usual $1,500 price tag. If you're looking for speedy media editing or particularly heavy apps we'd recommend grabbing this price before it goes back up.

View Deal

More iPad deals

If you're shopping around for more iPad deals you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers spanning the US, UK, and Australia as well.

If you're after extra accessories, you'll find plenty of Apple Pencil deals and sales available right now. Or, if you're not sold on the iPad way of life, you can check out the best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals on sale this week.