Cheap gaming laptop deal at Dell: the G7 15 gaming laptop gets a $135 price cut

Gaming laptops are in high demand due to the coronavirus, so finding one in stock and on sale is a rare occasion. Luckily, Dell has the G7 15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,599.99. That's a $135 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful, sleek laptop.

Dell's G7 15 features a sleek, thin design with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop includes dual speakers with the Nahimic Sound Center, so you'll be fully immersed with intuitive audio and voice controls. The powerful laptop packs 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD + 1TB hard drive with a 9th Gen Core i7 CPU and a more than capable RTX 2060 GPU.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Dell G7 15 and a fantastic deal for a mid-range gaming laptop. We don't know how long Dell will have the G7 on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop: $1,734.98 $1,599.99 at Dell

