Amazon Echo deals offer big savings on Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and Echo Show

There's a massive range of Amazon Echo deals up for grabs this week, but we're also seeing Fire TV sales kicking off as well, and a handy little discount on the latest Kindle to boot. That means plenty of savings on all your Alexa devices, so if you're looking to kit out your smart home, now is a great time to stock up on some essentials.

Smart speaker essentials start at $39.99 for the Amazon Echo Dot this week, but you can get your TV in on the action with the Fire TV stick for just $29.99 and the 4K streaming stick up for $10 more. Those Echo and Fire stick deals are sure to get you up and running, but if you're looking for more ways to integrate Alexa into your smarthome, you'll find plenty more sales available right now.

Add a screen to your Echo smart speaker experience with these cheap Amazon Echo Show deals - starting at just $69.99 for the Echo Show 5 and moving up to a $30 discount on the larger Amazon Echo Show 8. Or, if you're looking to cut the cord around your streaming experience, you'll find the Fire TV Cube available for under $100.

These Amazon Echo deals and Fire stick sales are offering some excellent discounts after a quieter period for Amazon device savings. If you're after more, we're tracking all the best Echo sales and prices from around the web.

Not in the US? We're rounding up all the latest Amazon Echo deals where you are further down the page.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited with a free 3 month trial | US | UK | AU

Cheap Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Amazon Echo smart speaker on offer today is the 3rd generation Echo Dot - now available for $10 less in a return to a well-trodden sales price. That's excellent news for anyone looking for a little bit of Alexa in their home and missed the sales a few months ago.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

For just $5 more this, week, however, you can also pick up the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. The only difference is that digital clock display on the front, but it's a feature you'll use more than you think you will, and definitely worth a little splash extra in these Amazon Echo sales.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

This offer has been flashing in and out over the last few weeks, but you've got another chance to pick it up right now. The smaller Echo Show 5 is perfect if you're looking for a more compact smart display and you don't see yourself reading too much from the screen.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If, however, you want to use your new Echo Show to follow recipes, make more video calls, catch up on the news or sort your calendar, you may benefit from the larger 8-inch HD display on offer here. You're saving $30 with these Echo Show deals, and though we've seen this price before over the last few weeks, this is a great time to jump if you missed out previously.

View Deal

The latest Amazon Fire Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV stick | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Add Alexa and a range of streaming apps to your smart (or dumb) TV for $10 off right now at Amazon. This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen this handy little streaming stick go for, but you'll certainly have trouble finding it for less right now.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

If you're running a 4K TV, you'll want a streaming stick that can keep up. This 4K edition of the Amazon Fire TV stick is only $10 more than the standard version this week, which makes it worth future proofing with even if you are still to buy a 4K TV.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube | $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Cube is also included in this week's Amazon Fire TV deals and gives you hands-free access to all your favourite apps and devices with 4K and UHD streaming quality to boot.

View Deal

Fire TV Recast | $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast Alexa-enabled DVR offers 500GB of storage with two tuners for $149.99 this week, but you can upgrade to 1TB of storage and four tuners for $199 as well.

View Deal

Kindle deals

Kindle | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to get back on top of some reading, you'll find this $30 saving on the all-new Kindle particularly exciting. With built-in front light and the option to include three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, there's plenty to get your eyes on here.

View Deal

If you'd prefer to take a look at Apple's offerings, you'll find all the best Apple Homepod prices and deals available right now. You'll also find plenty more cheap Amazon fire stick deals and prices around, and we're also tracking the latest Google Nest Mini deals from all your favorite retailers.