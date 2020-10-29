Calling all cinephiles – Best Buy's early Black Friday deals slash soundbars by up to $300

The best soundbars don't often come cheap, but these early Best Buy Black Friday deals prove that you don't need to break the bank to boost your home cinema setup.

With huge discounts on soundbars from Samsung, Vizio, and Sony, these deals see prices slashes ahead of Black Friday, which officially takes place on November 27 – and right now, you can save up to $300 on your next soundbar, some of which come with extra features like Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofers. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best soundbar deals in your region.)

Today's best soundbar deals

Samsung HW-Q70T Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $699.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save a whopping $300 on this fantastic Samsung soundbar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth connectivity, and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.



Sony 3.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Also packing Dolby Atmos is this stellar Sony soundbar and wireless subwoofer, and with the ability to upscale even regular stereo audio to 7.1.2 surround sound, it'll give your TV's puny inbuilt speakers a serious boost – and it's $200 cheaper in the early Black Friday deals.

Samsung 2.1-Channel 290W Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer: $259.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Looking for something a little cheaper? This Samsung soundbar comes with multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and a wireless subwoofer to boost the bass – and it's a steal at under $130.

Sony 2.1-Channel 320W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer: $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 on this 2.1-channel soundbar from Sony. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music from your smartphone and HDMI ARC so you can control it with your regular TV remote.

VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System with 6" Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos: $499 $299 at Best Buy

If you want to start your home cinema system from scratch, this Dolby Atmos soundbar is a great choice. That's because it comes with a wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers included, and at under $300, it's a bargain.

Should I buy a soundbar?

Soundbars are a must-have device to accompany most of today’s modern TVs. As the newest and best TVs get slimmer and slimmer they might look fantastic but this means there’s less room for built-in speakers – and that means you need another way to do justice to the soundtracks of your favorite films.

Instead of taking up room like a full surround sound system, soundbars pack lots of great audio tech into one slimline speaker (though you can add additional rear speakers and wireless subwoofers if you want to go all out), and can often be wall-mounted to save even more space.

Black Friday is undoubtably the best time to buy a new soundbar, with prices plummeting across lots of different retailers – though, as these Best Buy deals prove, you don't have to wait until November 27 to bag yourself a real bargain.

