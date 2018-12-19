Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is 50% off, but it'll disappear soon

If you blew past Black Friday and Cyber Monday without grabbing the latest Call of Duty game, you’re in luck, for a limited time Best Buy has Call of Duty Black Ops IIII on Xbox One, PS4 and PC for $30.

The game is part of Best Buy’s 20 Days of Doorbusters sale that match or, sometimes even exceeds, the prices we saw during the pre-holiday sales rush. The catch here is that the sale price is only available today (it's akin to a Deal of the Day type of deal) and it won’t be back again before the holidays.

That said, despite its limited nature, this is a fantastic deal on Activision's super popular first-person shooter.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Xbox One) $59 now just $29 at Best Buy

Buying for an Xbox One owner? Here's the version of the game you're looking for. While this year's version of the game doesn't feature a single-player mode, it has a robust online multiplayer community that's sure to keep anyone on your list entertained until next year's inevitable Call of Duty IIIII (someone please tell Activision how Roman Numerals are supposed to work). View Deal

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4) $59 now just $29 at Best Buy

Buying for a PlayStation 4 owner? Get this version instead! Everything we mentioned above applies here, but it's also worth mentioning Black Out - Call of Duty's new battle royale mode that sees players working together to be the last people standing. It's a great alternative if the gamer in your life is getting tired of Fortnite.View Deal

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PC) $59 now just $29 at Best Buy

Buying for a PC gamer? ...well, we've got some bad news. Unfortunately, at the time this article went live, Best Buy was currently sold out of the PC version of the game. It might come back in stock later in the day, but there's a chance it might not. Sold out.View Deal

If you're really interested in buying the PC version of the game, you can find the best deal on Amazon where it's $39.99.

Of course, if the gamer on your list is more of a Battlefield player, there are a number of great deals going on for Battlefield V as well: it's $29.99 at Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop through the end of the year.

Best of luck out there on the sales battlefield, solider!