Buy an LG G6 and score a free Google Home for a limited time

As if the LG G6 wasn’t tempting enough already, the company is including a free Google Home for those who pre-register for the phone.



Simply fill out this page, which asks for some basic information like name, e-mail address, zip code and preferred wireless carrier. Then, you’ll receive the details on how to take advantage of the deal.



LG is no stranger to awesome promos, like the Bang & Olufsen earbuds with the LG V20, but the $129 (about £100, AU$200) Google Home makes this an ever sweeter (and smarter) freebie to score.



Given the G6’s deep integration with Google’s services, like Google Assistant and Android Nougat, it’s no surprise to see LG taking things to next level. When your phone isn’t handy, Google Home works similarly to answer just about any question you have. Additionally, it works with IFTTT to make friends out of your other Internet of Things devices.



Unfortunately, the page seems to be broken currently. Attempting to fill it out doesn’t seem to result in a successful registration. Let us know below in the comments if you have a similar issue.

Via 9to5Google