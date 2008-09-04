iTunes 8 new features leaked

By now you should all have 9 September jotted down in you diary, as it's the date for Apple's 'Let's Rock' event.

Now the cynical of you may well thinks that Let's Rock is merely a group of computer geeks hiding behind the Rock mantle to make what is essentially a PMP product launch seem cool, but it really will be all about music as it is also the launch of iTunes 8.

Kevin Rose: Genius

Kevin Rose, the founder of Digg, the site that can sniff out a decent story from anywhere, has let slip on his blog some details about what Apple is planning. Apparently, the site will contain music recommendations and new visualisations.

"iTunes 8 includes Genius, which makes playlists from songs in your library that go great together. Genius also includes Genius sidebar, which recommends music from the iTunes Store that you don't already have," writes Rose.

"With iTunes 8, browse your artists and albums visually with the new Grid view; download your favorite TV shows in HD quality from the iTunes Store; sync your media with iPod nano (4th generation), iPod classic (2nd generation), and iPod touch (2nd generation); and enjoy a stunning new music visualiser."

This all sounds great, but what about the iPod touch 1st generation? Has Apple forgotten about this device already?