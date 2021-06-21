Bored of AirPods? Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals while you can

We've seen lots of great Prime Day deals on true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods – but if you're after something a little different, these deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds range of wireless earbuds are well worth a look.

Our top deal is on the company's latest model, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Usually $199.99, Amazon has slashed $30 off the price, bringing them down to $169.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, it's still a fantastic deal on these noise-cancelling earbuds.

If you're looking for something cheaper, Amazon has also discounted the older Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which have been reduced to $109.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen – and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, which are down to $84.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Save on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon. The latest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, they offer up active noise cancellation, IPX7 waterproofing, and AKG audio. We have seen these buds drop as low as $149, but this is the best deal currently available.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – This is an astonishing discount on the Galaxy Buds Live, knocking $60 off the price. With an unusual bean-shaped design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are good – but not great – true wireless earbuds. They have a number of neat features and offer a combined 28-hour battery life – and this is the lowest price we've ever seen.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - This is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Buds Plus. For your money, you're getting a 22-hour battery life, improved audio quality than the original Galaxy Buds, and support for iOS devices.View Deal

The best way to describe the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is they’re pretty much the Apple AirPods Pro equivalent for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones. But that doesn’t quite encapsulate everything these true wireless earbuds can do.

Yes, both the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds offer active noise cancellation. Yes, they both have some form of spatial audio support that can make TV shows and movies more immersive. And sure, they both have five hours of battery life before they need to be recharged.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro go far beyond these standout features for folks who own a Samsung phone and tablet – for them, these earbuds are the missing puzzle piece that really does tie everything in Samsung’s world together.

If you want something a little cheaper, then the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus may be the right choice for you. They offer an improved sound quality compared to their predecessors, a 22-hour combined battery life, and support for iOS devices, as well as Android devices.

For more adventurous types, there are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The kidney bean shape of these buds is very different from what we've seen from rival brands, with most other wireless earbuds on the market. They’re certainly unique, but those interested in high-end sound quality and excellent ANC over a conversation-starting design should look elsewhere.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Plus, and Galaxy Buds Live from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

