Black Friday MacBook Air deals drop to lowest price yet at Amazon

Sure, the M1 chip might be just around the corner, but you can score some excellent MacBook Air deals at Amazon this week. That's because you can currently grab a 256GB 2020 MacBook Air for just $849.99, thanks to a nifty little saving at checkout.

The Gold MacBook Air is the star of this week's Black Friday MacBook deals, offering up a $50 discount on the product page itself but then cutting that price way down by an extra $99.99 at checkout. That means you're saving $149 on the original MSRP here, bringing it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Previously, this model has sat at an $899 sales price and quickly sold out with that extra $50 tacked onto the price, so we'd move quickly if you're a fan right now. We're only seeing this particular discount on the Gold model, however, so if you'd prefer Silver or Space Gray, we'd recommend keeping an eye on upcoming Black Friday MacBook deals for more discounts or checking out this $200 saving on the 512GB Space Gray model - also available for its lowest price yet.

You'll find this MacBook Air deal and the best places to pre-order the new M1 MacBook just below, but we're also bringing you all the latest Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar.

Not in the US? You'll find plenty more MacBook deals in your region further down the page.

The best Black Friday MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air - Gold, 256GB: $999 $849.99 at Amazon

This MacBook Air is now down to just $849.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've seen yet on the 8GB / 256GB configuration. You'll find an initial discount of $49 when you first land on this page, but an extra $99.99 saving at checkout brings about this excellent price.

View Deal

MacBook Air - Space Gray, 512GB: $1,299 $1,049.99 at Amazon

If you're after a spec boost, you'll find the Space Gray 512GB model is also sitting at its lowest price yet - by some way in fact. A $200 discount at checkout brings about this stunning $1,049.99 price - a steal if you're looking for bigger power in that slimline chassis.

View Deal

Pre-order the new M1 MacBooks

2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip: $999.99 at Amazon

It's pricier than the previous generation, but you're getting a serious kick in horsepower here thanks to the new M1 chip nestled inside. Externally things are looking pretty much the same, however, so if you're all about the look and don't need that extra oomph we'd recommend saving some cash with the offers above.

View Deal

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip: $1,299.99 at Amazon

Need even more power? The latest MacBook Pro will launch with Apple's own M1 chip inside, and has so far proven itself in the fight against Intel. You're also getting 8GB RAM in here and 256GB of SSD storage space, which are the same specs as the much cheaper Airs above. That means we'd only go for this model if you're looking to use some serious power.

View Deal

More Black Friday MacBook deals

If you're not shopping in the US, you might want to take a look at the latest MacBook deals in your region. The comparison chart below brings in all the lowest prices from around the web so you can pick up a new luxury laptop for less right now.

We're bringing you all the latest MacBook Air deals and cheap MacBook Pro sales as soon as they hit the market. However, you'll also find plenty more Black Friday Apple deals right here on TechRadar as well.