Amazon Echo Black Friday 2021 deals: what we expect to see

Black Friday 2021 is bound to be an ideal time to pick up an Amazon Echo Device if you haven't done so already. Amazon predictably features some pretty hefty discounts across its range of Echo smart home devices each Black Friday, and we guarantee this year will be no different.

This year, Black Friday is taking place on November 26, and we expect to see big discounts on current and previous generations of Amazon Echo Dot, Studio and Show devices among others.

Amazon's willingness to discount its Echo smart home devices is more than justified when you factor in sales number over the Black Friday period. Just a couple of years ago, the company shifted roughly 32,600 3rd-generation Echo Dots in the UK alone on Black Friday, according to Statista. That year, it was far and away the most popular product during the Black Friday sales period.

Of course, Echo Dots aren't the only smart home device Amazon will have up its sleeve this coming Black Friday. We certainly expect the company to be selling all manner of the best Alexa speakers at discounted prices, many of which will be cheap Amazon Echo devices.

When will the best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals start in 2021? If previous Black Fridays are anything to go by, Amazon-specific Black Friday sales could take place up to a week in advance of the official day. Much like Amazon Prime Day, the company takes some liberties with its usage of the word 'day.' Amazon (and other retailers) will likely announce the date of its specific sales period ahead of time, but we predict sales could begin earlier in the week, potentially on November 22. Also, don't be surprised if the company extends its Black Friday sale all the way up until Sunday, November 28, just before Cyber Monday 2021 sales begin.

Where are the best places to find Amazon Echo Black Friday deals in 2021? Amazon itself will unarguably be the best place to buy an Amazon Echo device at a heavily discounted price. Last year's Black Friday saw steep discounts on a range of Amazon Echo smart home devices from the online retailer, and we don't see that changing this year. However, other retailers like Argos, AO and John Lewis could be worth a look for Amazon Echo devices, as you may be able to snag one even cheaper than on Amazon before it potentially catches on and price matches other retailers in the space. In any case, we'll update you via our website and social channels about any and all Amazon Echo smart home device Black Friday deals as they happen, giving you real-time updates on where the best place to buy is.

What Amazon Echo Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2021?

The better question here might be: what Amazon Echo Black Friday deals do we not expect to see in 2021? Amazon typically doesn't shy away from applying discounting to a vast range of Amazon Echo devices, though it might skip the very earliest generations of each device in favor of newer models.

We certainly expect to see last year's Amazon Echo model be heavily promoted during the Black Friday sales, alongside other superb devices like the Amazon Echo Studio, the Echo Show 10 tablet and potentially more novel products like the Echo Flex and even the Echo Wall Clock.

What should I look for when buying an Amazon Echo on Black Friday?

The first thing you should look for when buying an Amazon Echo device is its generation. Typically, the most recent iterations of Amazon Echo smart home devices will boast more features than its predecessor, and will potentially offer more quality-of-life features to make the device more accessible than the last.

To give an example of what to look out for, the flagship Amazon Echo is currently in its fourth generation, while the Amazon Echo Show 8 (the number referring to the size - in inches - of the screen) saw its second generation released in 2021. Usually, Amazon will make it clear in the product title which generation a device belongs to and the year of its release.

Since Amazon likes to apply pretty big discounts to its Echo range, even the most recent generation of devices should be relatively affordable across the board. However, if you're on a tight budget, the generation prior will still be a good bet and likely host an even bigger discount during Black Friday 2021.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Last year's best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals

As mentioned, a wide range of Amazon Echo devices saw big discounts - with some extra perks in some cases - during last year's Black Friday event. Below is a handful of the most popular deals of the time, to give you an idea of what to expect this year.

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. However, you can also grab six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this offer as well.

View Deal

New Amazon Echo + Philips Hue smart bulb: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The first discounts on the brand new Amazon Echo range have landed. You can save £30 on the brand new Amazon Echo right now - an excellent price for the fourth generation that's barely had a month on the shelves yet. You're even getting a free Philips Hue smart bulb with this offer as well.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

The humble Echo Dot is once again back down to £18.99 right now - a price we first saw over Prime Day and has popped back in once or twice since then. Still, it's an excellent deal - though this time you can pick up the new generation for just £10 more below.

View Deal

Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini camera: £114.98 £49.99 at Amazon

This is a massive saving - you're getting the Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for just £49.99 right now.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Studio this week, bringing the powerful smart speaker down to within £10 of its lowest price yet. We'd keep an eye on this one then, as we did see it drop to £149.99 in July but this is still an excellent price if you don't want to spend your week checking Amazon.

View Deal