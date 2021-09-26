Best Buy's OLED TV deals offer up to $400 off 2021 Samsung displays this weekend

Samsung's latest 2021 QLED TVs are receiving huge price cuts right now at Best Buy. The offers are, quite possibly, the biggest discounts we'll see this side of Black Friday.

Best Buy's OLED TV deals start with the excellent Samsung Q60A, which is on sale for $949.99 (was $1,099) on the 65-inch variant. Even though this one's the 'entry-level' panel from Samsung it's still capable of blowing away most cheap 4K TVs when it comes to overall picture quality. This 2021 model also comes with a few handy upgrades over 2020's Q60T - namely a better color gamut and faster response time.

That response time is particularly good for gaming, although if you've managed to score yourself a PS5 or Xbox Series X we'd recommend the Samsung Q70A for $1,099.99 (was $1,399). This one's got an HDMI 2.1 port and is subsequently capable of a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate thanks to its VRR mode.

Finally, you'll also find the stunning Samsung Q80A on sale for $1,299.99 (was $1,699) on its 65-inch model - a whopping $400 discount from release price. While very pricey indeed, this one's the only QLED TV deal on our list to feature an ADR panel - a super high-end display that's capable of an exceptionally bright picture in HDR.

Note - we've included more information on each OLED TV deal just down below, including prices for other sizes.

OLED TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung Q60A series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV: $1,099 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The new Q60A series is Samsung's 'entry-level' QLED model. Well, we say entry level but as you'd expect this display is still capable of an absolutely gorgeous picture that leaves most competitors in the dust. New improvements include an increased color gamut, response time, and as always you'll be getting a top-end 4K processor and Samsung's excellent Tizen OS.

60-inch: $999 $899.99 | 75-inch: $1,499 $1,199.99View Deal

Samsung Q70A series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV: $1,399 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you can afford it, however, you'll find a slightly better OLED TV deal on the Q70A series at Best Buy - Samsung's middle-tier QLED panel for 2021. While pricier, this display is capable of not only 120Hz refresh rates via its VRR support, but also features a low latency mode - both excellent for pairing with a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It's also slightly thinner and features an HDMI 2.1 port.

75-inch: $2,229 $1,699.99View Deal

Samsung Q80A series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV: $1,699 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - At the very top-end of Samsung's range of QLEDs you have the Q80A series - the most premium set for 2021. Unlike the Q70 and Q70 models, the Q80A comes with an ADS panel, which essentially gives it much better viewing angles. It also means this display is capable of a much brighter picture in HDR, making those blacks really pop.

55-inch: $1,299 $1,099.99 | 85-inch: $3,699 $2,999.99View Deal

