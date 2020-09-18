Save up to $200 with these Samsung QLED TV deals at Best Buy

It's a great month for sport, with the latest NFL season and NBA playoffs fully underway this month. If your TV isn't up to scratch and you need something that can keep up with the action, Best Buy's latest array of Samsung QLED TV deals might be of interest.

We've got three great 4K TV deals for you to check out, starting with a stunning 65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED for $949.99 (was $999.99). That's fantastic value for a premium TV that's also a relatively new release. You're not just getting your hands on a QLED display, one of the most sought-after types of display, but a whole range of cutting-edge tech to make the picture truly stunning.

However, with Samsung's latest Quantum 4K processors, Duel LED systems, Tizen operating system and full HDR support, all the QLED TVs we've selected below perform superbly...

Samsung QLED TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch Q60T Series 4K QLED TV: $999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Q60T range may be the entry point for Samsung's latest QLED TVs, but this model is still an absolutely astounding display that rocks some highly sought after technology. The Dual LED setup and Quantum Dot tech mean you're getting a fantastic picture for the money, plus a whole range of smart TV features thanks to the Samsung Tizen OS.

Samsung 65-inch Q70T Series 4K QLED TV: $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Q70T is the middle-tier QLED series from Samsung and includes a beefier Quantum 4K processor, giving this display Motion Rate 240. That means you won't find a better display anywhere for fast-paced action - such as your favorite movies or sporting events.

Samsung 55-inch Q90T Series 4K QLED TV: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on the top-of-the-line Samsung Q90T series this week at Best Buy. These bleeding-edge displays feature Samsung Direct Full Array 16X for superb color depth and contrast, plus Quantum HDR 12X, and innovative object tracking speakers. While expensive, this feature packed display is truly advanced impressive.

Want something a little cheaper? Our weekly best cheap TV deals roundup has plenty of options if you're looking for something a little less fancy. Alternatively, if you're really looking to splash the case, we recommend checking out the best OLED TV deals.