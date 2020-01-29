Best Buy TV flash sale: the Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $500 price cut

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale starts today and includes massive discounts on top-brand TVs. You can score incredible deals on a range of 4K TVs from brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and more.



Our top TV pick is the Sony 65-inch X900F Series 4K TV that's on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich big-screen TV.



The Sony 65-inch TV has everything you'd want in your dream TV. The 4K TV delivers a premium viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide stunning accuracy and brilliant colors. The Sony smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control your TV. The Android TV also has the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your TV as a hub to control compatible smart home devices and use your voice to play movies, ask questions, and more.

Sony 65-inch X900F Series Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Packed with premium features, the Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $500 price cut at Best Buy. The Ultra HD smart TV has Chromecast built in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Ends today!

Shop more of Best Buy's TV deals below that include a range of different sizes and features. These discounts are valid for today only, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy TV deals:

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $330 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

TCL 65-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $729.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

An excellent price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the TCL 65-inch TV on sale for $499.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in, which allows you to enjoy over 500,000 movies and TV shows as well as live TV.

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Today only you can save $150 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with PurColor technology which results in bold colors and sharp contrasts.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

See more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now and the best Super Bowl TV deals 2020.