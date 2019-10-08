Best Buy has cut the price of the MacBook Pro by $800 ahead of Black Friday

Forget Black Friday – right now Best Buy has some amazing MacBook Pro deals that cut a huge $800 off the price of two of the most powerful MacBooks in the lineup.

We're always on the lookout for the best Black Friday laptop deals, but MacBook deals – especially for the most recent models – are often few and far between, so it's great to see that Best Buy has already begun offering big discounts on some of the best MacBooks money can buy.

Make sure you keep your eyes on our Best Buy Black Friday deals page for all the best deals from the retailer as they emerge.

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch, Intel Core i9, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 $4,149.99 $3,349.99 at Best Buy

Want even more power than the MacBook Pro above? This model, which is the most powerful edition you can buy, ups the GPU to the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20. If you want a MacBook for serious graphics work, this is the one to get, again with a whopping $800 off from Best Buy.

If you've been looking to buy an incredibly powerful MacBook Pro, these deals are definitely worth considering – but we're not sure how long they'll last, so we'd suggest you don't hang about.

The fact that we're seeing $800 savings on offer ahead of Black Friday is encouraging – in fact we'd be surprised to see discounts much bigger than this around Black Friday itself.