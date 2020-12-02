Best Buy Garmin smartwatch deals can still save you $100 in Cyber Week sales

Cyber Monday may be over, but Best Buy's Cyber Week sale is still offering some stunning Garmin smartwatch deals right now. You can save up to $100 on some top models today, with the sales spanning cheaper Vivoactive 3 models all the way through to top of the line Venu devices as well.

Our top offers sit on the Garmin Venu and the Garmin Vivoactive 4. The Venu is available for $249.99 down from $349.99, but the Vivactive 4 is also seeing the same $100 discount, also available for $249.99 today.

The model you pick will depend on your preferences for design and screen, as both devices offer similar specs and features. The Venu offers a gorgeous AMOLED display meanwhile you'll get more juice out of the Vivoactive 4 - with 8 days of battery life compared to the Venu's 5 days.

However, if you value having your tunes on your wrist above both of these features, you'll actually want to take a look at the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music. At $50 off (now $299.99), it's a little pricier than the models listed above but you are picking up added Spotify support on top of some sophisticated fitness tracking as well.

We're listing all these Garmin smartwatch deals just below, but you'll also find plenty more Cyber Monday sales still live right now as well.

Save $100 Garmin Venu 43mm smartwatch: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $100 on the Garmin Venu smartwatch at Best Buy right now, bringing the durable wrist piece with all the activity tracking you could ask for and smartphone integration down to a nice $249.99 sales price. There's an AMOLED display on board with a series of sophisticated activity and sleep sensors as well.

Save $100 Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You're dropping the AMOLED display of the Venu above here, but boosting your battery considerably while doing so. You're still getting all the fancy features of the Venu, however, so grab this model if you're looking to charge less and you're not concerned about having the best display.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

If you need your tunes with you at all times, this Garmin Forerunner 245 Music will suit you best. You're getting Spotify, Deezer and more music integrations here, with onboard storage for up to 500 songs. But you're not skimping on the fitness features either, with advanced workout training plans, a sunlight reflective display, incident detection, stress, sleep and Pulse Ox tracking, and the Body Battery which detects your energy levels throughout the day.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch: $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has had the lowest price on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 all weekend long, with Amazon only discounting the previously $279.99 device down to $149.99. That means this extra $20 off works a lot harder than you think, to bring you a fitness tracker with over 15 preloaded sports apps, a seven day battery life, and a massive range of smartphone integrations as well.

Garmin Instinct smartwatch: $249.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

This $80 discount on the Garmin Instinct is perfect for those after a more rugged smartwatch designed for hiking and other outdoor pursuits. You're getting all the usual activity tracking features as well as TracBack navigation to help you follow your route and multiple GPS systems and a 3-axis compass.

Garmin Forerunner 245: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need music with you, you can still pick up all the great features of the Forerunner 245 without support for onboard tunes. You're paying $50 less for this model and still nabbing some seriously sophisticated activity tracking.

If you're after a different model, or you're looking for Garmin smartwatch deals in the UK or Australia, you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web just below.

