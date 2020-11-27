Best Black Friday racing wheel deals: save 20% on racing wheels at Fanatec

Looking for a great Black Friday racing wheel deal? Then you've landed on the right page. Right now Fanatec is offering 20% a selection of racing wheels, wheelbases and hubs in this fantastic Black Friday deal. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best racing wheel deals in your region.

Fanatec racing wheels and peripherals are some of the best on the market, with the ClubSport and CSL Elite making their way onto our roundup of the best racing wheels of 2020. But typically these premium racing wheels don't come cheap, so we're glad to see some pretty big discounts this Black Friday.

It's worth noting that most of these deals are for individual peripherals needed to create your perfect racing wheel setup – and some are only compatible with certain platforms – though there is a discount on the Fanatec CSL Elite F1 Set if you would rather have everything in one.

Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula Carbon: $299.95 $239.96 at Fanatec

You can save $60 on this Carbon Fanatec ClubSport Wheel in this Black Friday deal from Fanatec. Compatible with PC, PS4 and PS5.View Deal

Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2: $299.95 $239.96 at Fanatec

As we've said, the Fanatec Clubsport racing wheel is among our favorite racing wheels, but if you want one with a bit more pizza then you may want to check out this deal which sees the ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 reduced by nearly $60. Compatible with PC, PS4 and PS5.View Deal

Fanatec ClubSport Universal Hub for Xbox: $349.95 $279.96 at Fanatec

The Fanatec Clubsport racing wheel bundle is one of our favorites, so we're very pleased to see the Clubsport Universal hub for Xbox on sale for Black Friday - with 20% off. That means you save nearly $70. Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS4/PS5 (when combined with a PlayStation compatible wheel).View Deal

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel: $499.95 $399.96 at Fanatec

We love the Fanatec CSL Elite racing wheel here at TechRadar, it even makes our list of the best racing wheels of 2020. Fortunately, Fanatec is offering 20% off this great racing wheel - meaning you save nearly $100. Works with PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox One/Xbox SeriesX/S (when combined with an Xbox compatible steering wheel).View Deal

Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base +: $399.95 $319.96 at Fanatec

Save nearly $80 on the Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base +. While this is just the wheelbase, combined with the rest of the CSL Elite package, it makes up one of our favorite racing wheels. Works with PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox One/Xbox SeriesX/S (when combined with an Xbox compatible steering wheel).



View Deal

Fanatec CSL Elite F1 Set: $699.95 $559.96 at Fanatec

This is your chance to get your hands on the ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula 1 Esports that is officially licensed by Formula 1 at an amazing price. It comes combined with a high-performance CSL Elite Wheel Base and CSL Elite Pedals so you can compete with world class sim racers from the comfort of your home. Works with PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox One/Xbox SeriesX/S (when combined with an Xbox compatible steering wheel).View Deal

Clubsport Wheel Base V2.5 $549.95 $439.96 at Fanatec

Get your hands on this wheelbase, which is as close to a real car as you can get, for an unbeatable price this Black Friday. It features an automotive-grade quick release system that lets you change the steering wheel in a matter of seconds. Compatible with PC and Xbox One/Xbox SeriesX/S (when combined with an Xbox compatible steering wheel).View Deal

Clubsport Steering Wheel Porsche 918 RSR $399.95 $319.96 at Fanatec

Add luxury to your gaming experience for a fraction of the price this Black Friday with this superb deal. With a design to control one of the fastest cars in the world, the Clubsport is made from high-performing materials such as carbon fibre and aluminum. Compatible with PC and PS4/PS5 (when combined with a PlayStation compatible wheelbase).View Deal

