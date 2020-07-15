Back to school sales 2020: the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and more

August is just around the corner, which marks the end of summer and the start of a new year for prospective students and parents. While this year might look a little different, retailers are still offering fantastic deals on school supplies such as laptops, tablets, printers, and backpacks from Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, and more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best back to school sales of 2020 and divided them into categories. We've also hand-picked standout deals for students, like this offer from Best Buy that includes a free pair of Sony headphones with the Lenovo Touch-Screen Chromebook on sale for $299, the all-new AirPods Pro down to record low price of $219.99, and a $310 price cut on the powerful Surface Pro 7.



If you're interested in a new MacBook or iPad for the school year, Apple is currently offering free AirPods for college students that purchase an eligible Mac or iPad with education pricing.



Shop more of our best back to school sales below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the best deals leading up to the new school year event.

The best back to school sales:

The best back to school sale picks:

Back to school headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $134 at Amazon

You can score a $25 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

For a limited time, Verizon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Back to school smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $199. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $309 $229 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display, Best Buy has the 42mm Series 3 Watch on sale for $229. This deal also includes free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

View Deal

Back to school laptop deals

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $399.99 $293.99 at Dell

Dell has the versatile Inspiron 3000 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $293.99. This versatile 11-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

View Deal

Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 Chromebook: $449 $299 at Best Buy + FREE Sony headphones

A fantastic deal, you can score a $150 price cut on the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook and get a free pair of Sony headphones if you're a student. The versatile laptop packs a 15.6-inch Full HD multitouch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC flash memory, and an Intel Pentium Gold processor.

View Deal

Samsung 4 Plus Chromebook: $379 $329 at Best Buy + FREE Sony headphones

You can save $50 on the 15.-inch Samsung 4 Plus Chromebook and get Sony's WH-CH700N headphones for free when you sign up for student deals. The ultra-thin and lightweight laptop features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC flash memory, and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2019): $899.99 $862.39 at Dell

The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to this $40 discount. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air + free AirPods | from $899 at Apple

$899 is already a fantastic starting price for a MacBook deal, and with some free AirPods thrown in, it's a great time to be picking up an Air right now. With a 13-inch display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor on the baseline specs, these MacBooks are a good buy if you want the lightest laptop possible but still need a bit of power.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch, 512GB | $2,399 $1,999.99 at Amazon

You're saving $400 on this 16-inch MacBook Pro, $300 off on the listing and an extra $100 discount at checkout. That's the lowest price this laptop has ever been, and at under $2,000 this a fantastic opportunity to pick up a powerful machine for less.

View Deal

XPS 15 Laptop: $1,149.99 $999.99 at Dell

Get the ultra-thin XPS 15 on sale for $999.99 at Dell's Cyber Savings sale. This powerful 15-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H processor.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,249.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $250 price cut on the HP Spectre x360. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 mobile processor.

View Deal

New XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You can save $300 on the powerful all-new XPS 13 laptop at Dell. This brand new touch-screen laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

View Deal

Back to school tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $399.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad in Space Gray on sale for $400. That's a $30 discount for the powerful tablet that features a 128GB of storage, a10.2-inch Retina display, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air + free AirPods | from $479 at Apple

The Apple iPad Air is perfect for people looking for the slimmest, lightest, and most stylish iPad you can buy right now. Starting at 64GB storage but available in 256GB also, these Air's feature a 10.5-inch LED screen and Apple's latest A12 Bionic processor.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $1,299 $929 at B&H Photo

For a limited time, you can get the 2018 iPad Pro on sale for $929. That's a $370 discount for the 12.9-inch table that features 256GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $649 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $649. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Back to school printer deals

Canon PIXMA TR4520 Printer: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget option, the Canon PIXMA TR4520 is a fantastic option. Perfect for small spaces, the wireless printer features a compact size and can print, scan, and fax from the Canon app.

View Deal

HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer: $99.99 $79.89 at Amazon

The wireless HP OfficeJet 3830 can print, copy, scan, and fax, and you can save up to 50% on Original HP ink, which is conveniently ordered by your printer and delivered to your door.

View Deal

HP ENVY 5055 Printer: $129.89 $99.89 at Amazon

Right now, you can get the HP ENVY 5055 Printer on sale for just under $100. The all-in-one printer allows you to set up, connect, and print right from your mobile device in the convenience of your own home.

View Deal

Back to school backpack deals

XDesign Travel Laptop Backpack: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a backpack that provides a USB charging port, a headphone jack, and an anti-theft lock. The lightweight backpack is also water-resistant and features a laptop pocket for computers up to 16-inches.

View Deal

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: $29.99 $25.32 at Amazon

This ultra-slim backpack features a separate laptop compartment that can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop and a convenient built-in USB charger outside and built-in charging cable inside.

View Deal

Wenger Synergy Backpack: $79.99 $64.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 on the best-selling Wenger Synergy backpack at Best Buy. The roomy backpack features a padded laptop compartment and a dedicated tablet pocket.

View Deal

See the best cheap laptop deals and the best cheap tablets of 2020.

You can also learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.

