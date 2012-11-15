First Lightning-compatible speaker docks go on sale

Owners of the latest Apple gadgets can now get their hands on JBL's new range of docking speakers, created especially for the iPhone 5, new iPad 4/ mini and the latest iPod touch incarnation.

The JBL OnBeat Micro (£79.99) and JBL Venue LT (£199.99) are the world's first speaker docks built to support the new Apple range.

The JBL OnBeat Micro is battery powered and small enough to be carried around when on the move. Playback lasts up to five hours (likely depending on the batteries), and the device doubles up as a charger when connected to a mains outlet. The OnBeat Micro features both a Lightning and USB connector, allowing you to play music from non-Apple devices too.

The dock comes with a downloadable phone app that allows users to create customised playlists, browse album artwork and use their device as a volume controller.

Lightning connector

The JBL OnBeat Venue LT is the bigger brother of the two docks, a tabletop wireless speaker built with the new iPad 4 and iPad mini in mind. It can be connected to up to eight devices via its TrueStream Bluetooth tech, again allowing compatibility with non i-branded devices.

The OnBeat Venue also features a Lightning dock connector, dual full-range drivers with Slipstream port technology and the free MusicFlow app, which appears to be a beefed-up version of the Micro app, adding the ability to edit mixes and fiddle with EQ settings.

Both the JBL OnBeat Micro and the OnBeat Venue LT are available now through selected retailers.