The Beatles: Rock Band game set for September

Do you want to know a secret? It's nearly time for John, Paul, George and Ringo to turn your living room into the Abbey Road studios, with the confirmed release of The Beatles: Rock Band game for September 9.

MTV Games and Harmonix announced today announced the worldwide release of a game that will be "an unprecedented, experiential progression through and celebration of the music and artistry of The Beatles."

And not just the chance to show that you can whack a snare better than Ringo Starr, then.

While My Plastic Guitar Gently Weeps

There will be "a limited number" (ie. limited to how many they can sell) of new hardware offerings modeled after instruments used by the Fab Four throughout their career, although the game will also be compatible with current peripherals.

The Beatles: Rock Band will be the first time that Apple Corps (along with EMI Music, Harrisongs, and Sony/ATV Music Publishing) have allowed The Beatles' music to appear in a video game, and MTV Games promises gameplay that will "take players on a journey through the legacy and evolution of the band's legendary career."

Although hopefully without too much Yoko Ono.

Can Buy Me Love

The Beatles: Rock Band will be available on all next-gen formats. The software alone will cost $60, The Beatles: Rock Band Standalone Guitars will be $100, and The Beatles: Rock Band Limited Edition Premium Bundle will set fans back a hefty $250. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Exclusive content created by Apple Corps, MTV Games and Harmonix will be made available to fans who participate in a pre-order campaign through major retailers over the next few month. Details as we get them.