As Google Pixel 2 release date looms, the original becomes $200 cheaper

There has never been a better time to buy the Google Pixel. You can now get the phone for $524 in the US only – over $100 off its original price of $649. Better yet, the purchase now gets you a Google Daydream View virtual reality headset (a $79 value) absolutely free at the Google Store.

If your heart is set on the larger Google Pixel XL, that’s also available for its steepest discount yet. You can snag this one for $569, which is $200 off the original price. This deal, too, comes with a free Daydream headset.

If you’re late to the party, the Google Pixel is among the best smartphones available for Android fans and curious iPhone users alike. Though it’s nearly a year old, the Snapdragon 821 platform, its 2K display and the slick, but divisive design has easily stood the test of time. And since it’s confirmed to receive both Android O and Android P support, it’s still got a lot of life left in it.

For some, it's also the worst time to buy

As you might know, the Google Pixel 2 is rumored to release in just a few months, bringing a slew of upgrades to Google’s flagship smartphone. While its looks like might be up for debate until the official reveal, we know it’s going to be punching in the same weight class as the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

So, with this in mind, is a smart to buy the Google Pixel right now? It depends. If capitalizing on a deal for a stellar smartphone to enjoy now is worth it, then yes. Even when the Pixel 2 releases, the Pixel won’t suddenly become obsolete. It will still be one of the trustiest cameras ever put inside of a smartphone, in addition to being skilled at many other things, like Daydream VR.

But if FOMO runs through your veins and you want each and every one of your dollars going toward Google’s next-gen smartphone when it releases, then it’d be smart to hold off. However, it’s good to keep in mind that the Google Pixel 2 may not turn out to be what you hoped it would.