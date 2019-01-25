Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch FA Cup football from anywhere

The two most successful sides in FA Cup history are going head-to-head in a fourth round tie that has us salivating. Arsenal vs Manchester United is an engrossing grudge match at the best of times, but a Friday night FA Cup clash on free-to-air TV in the UK feels like it's even more of an occasion than usual, and we'll tell you how to get a free Arsenal vs Man United live stream wherever you are.

Arsenal vs Manchester United - where and when The FA Cup showdown will take place at Arsenal's home ground - the Emirates Stadium in North London, England. The game itself kicks off on Friday, January 25 at 7.55pm GMT (2.55pm ET or 11.55am PT in the US, and 6.55am AEDT in Australia on Saturday morning).

Those who say that the FA Cup has lost its magic shouldn't need much persuasion to cast their minds back 20 years (yes, 20 years!) to one of the all time great FA Cup goals. That mazy Ryan Giggs run and thundering finish past David Seaman to take United through to the 1999 Cup Final deep into injury time after Peter Schmeichel's penalty save. It was the kind of moment to give goosebumps to even neutral football fans.

Skip forward two decades and both clubs are in very different places to back then. Manchester United have gone from a treble winning side to club in crisis. Although Ole Gunnar Solskjær's prolific start to his time as manager has helped to steady the ship and get the best out of the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. While 2017 FA Cup winners Arsenal are finally starting to emerge from the post-Arsene Wenger era into a team to be reckoned with. They may sit at fifth in the Premier League, but the potent duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are turning their fortunes around.

Considering their league positions, it feels like this year's FA Cup is as important as ever to Arsenal and Manchester United. Below we're going to talk you through the best ways to watch the FA Cup action in the UK and the rest of the world so you can ensure you can easily live stream the match.

How to live stream the FA Cup in the UK for free:

The BBC will be hosting the FA Cup action with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT on Friday night. You'll be able to watch it live on TV, through the BBC iPlayer app or online with the iPlayer live stream . You'll have to pay for a TV license if you want to watch this in the UK though. There's also the BBC Sport website that will be live streaming the whole game in a similar way to the BBC One coverage too. If you can't live stream the FA Cup as it happens then TVPlayer Plus is a service that allows you to 'record' Chelsea vs Man United and watch it later. You'll need to sign up for a paid account, but the good news there is that the site offers a 14-day free trial so no payment is required. Out of the UK tonight? Try to watch the game from abroad and you'll find that the BBC coverage has been geo-blocked. But that doesn't mean you can't watch - you could download and install a VPN service, which will help you to make your laptop or mobile appear like it's back in the UK.

Live stream Arsenal vs Manchester United from anywhere in the world

In the US? Then keep scrolling, as we have your viewing options below. But if nobody in your country is showing the game, then there's a clever little trick you can use to watch it anyway.

We've tested and reviewed more than 100 providers to see which one to recommend and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's fast, secure and compatible on loads of different devices (Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

2. IPVanish : puts premium on security and supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming Once you're up and running with your chosen provider, you then simply need to open the app and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream the FA Cup live on TVPlayer - a free and legal way to stream live all the football action you can handle from the Emirates.

A VPN will enable you to get the UK's FA Cup live stream from literally anywhere.

How to watch the FA Cup: live stream in the US for FREE

Having launched in 2018, online subscription service ESPN+ is now picking up more and more momentum - along with a greater range of sports. And now's it's managed to snag FA Cup football, too. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. But the best news is that you can grab a seven-day FREE trial. So if you haven't used ESPN+ before, you can sign up for that and get a taster of its sports coverage without paying a thing.

