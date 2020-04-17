Apple's iPhone SE pre-order deal cuts the price down to just $229

The iPhone SE is officially available to pre-order, and Apple is offering a fantastic deal on the budget iPhone. For a limited time, you can save up to $170 when you trade-in an eligible device. That brings the price of the iPhone SE down to just $229, depending on your trade-in value.

After you purchase the iPhone SE, you'll get a trade-in email that explains how to get your old device ready to ship. Apple will send you a trade-in kit that includes a box and prepaid shipping label with instructions on how to prep your old device. After you ship your phone within 14 days, Apple will credit your original payment.



This is an incredible price for an all-new iPhone and a fantastic deal if you have a device to trade-in. You can buy the iPhone SE SIM-free or choose from the four major carriers; AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

iPhone SE for $399 at Apple | Pre-order and save up to $170 on the iPhone SE when trade-in an eligible device

You can save up to $170 on the all-new iPhone SE when you trade-in an eligible device. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

