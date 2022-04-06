Apple TV Plus’ best new series renewed for a second season

Audio player loading…

There’ll be no severance package necessary for Apple TV Plus’ latest hit.

Severance , Dan Erickson’s starry psychological thriller, has been renewed for a second season just days before the conclusion of its first.

Starring Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, the nine-episode show follows employees at a tech company, Lumon Industries, where an aptly-titled severance program is used to keep their work memories separate from their non-work memories.

Severance began streaming on Apple TV Plus in February, and its debut season finale is due to air on Friday, April 8. It’s a testament to its quality, then, that Apple has decided to commission the show’s return ahead of time (seriously, not even Squid Game season 2 got the green light this early).

Your #Severance Season 2 request has been accepted. pic.twitter.com/OTayQHRNHLApril 6, 2022 See more

Severance has been near-unanimously praised by critics and audiences for its darkly comedic vision of humanity’s corporate future – shortly after first airing, it earned a spot alongside the likes of Ted Lasso and Foundation on our list of the best Apple TV shows .

In our own review of the show, we described Severance as a “whip-smart satire on office culture” that boasts “memorable characters, wonderfully clinical production design, and a brilliant premise.”

The responses to Severance on social media have been equally glowing, with Twitter users (opens in new tab) calling the show “phenomenal,” “mind-blowing” and “so underrated.”