Apple Black Friday deals: 2020 MacBook Air gets a $150 price cut at Amazon

Black Friday Apple deals are already dropping right now at Amazon this week and we've just spotted a nifty little discount that means you can pick the early 2020 MacBook Air model for its lowest ever price right now.

Thanks to a $50 checkout discount on the MacBook Air, you can currently get additional savings on the already reduced Black Friday sales price this week. That means you can grab an early 2020 MacBook Air for just $849.99 right now - possibly the lowest price we'll see over Black Friday.

Worth noting - this Black Friday MacBook deal is on the now slightly older Intel-based system, not the fancy new Apple M1 variant. Does that make it a bad buy? In our eyes, it's still worth the money, although the jury's still out on just how much of an upgrade the new M1 based systems are.

We've already seen a ton of Apple Black Friday deals sell out at Amazon over the previous weeks. Stocks are looking pretty dire right now on the new iPads in particular, and other popular devices might likely go the same way, even before Black Friday itself. We've just seen the lowest price on the 2020 MacBook Pro 13 for just $1,109 sell out too for example.

While we'd normally advocate waiting until the official Black Friday deals event, because of the high demand, we'd say it might actually be a good time to beat those crowds this year when it comes to Apple deals in particular.

Apple Black Friday deals at Amazon: 2020 Macbooks

Apple MacBook Air (Early 2020): $999 $859 at Amazon

Save $150 today on the still-new(ish) early 2020 MacBook Air today at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen so far, although you won't get the full saving until you're at checkout, so bear that in mind. Note - this is for now older Intel Core i3 processor version, which also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, not the new fancy Apple M1 chip version.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Early 2020): $1,299 $1,109 at Amazon

[Sold out] Save $190 on the powerful MacBook Pro 13 today at Amazon with its lowest price ever. Again, you'll have to go to checkout to get your full discount here (an additional $50 is available), but once you do you'll be scoring an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD equipped machine for much less than its original launch price.

View Deal

Need a little bit more advice? We've got a main MacBook deals page that's perfect for those on the fence. It covers each model in detail, including specs and our top tips on saving cash too.

