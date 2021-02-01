Amazon Valentine's Day deals: Fire TV Stick, Ring Doorbell, 4K TVs, Echo, and more

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still looking for a perfect gift or just want to treat yourself, Amazon is offering fantastic deals right now on its best-selling devices. Amazon's Valentine's Day sale includes up to 50% in savings on the Ring Doorbell, Fire TV Stick, 4K TVs, the all-new Echo Dot, and more.

Amazon's top V-Day deals include the uber-popular Ring Doorbell 2 that's on sale for just $69.99 (was $99.99), the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite marked down to $21.99 (was $29.99), and a 50% discount on the Echo Show 5 which brings the price down to $44.99.



If you're looking for TV deals, Amazon has this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $299.99 and a $100 discount on the 65-inch model bringing the price down to $449.99.



Shop more of Amazon's Valentine's Day deals below and keep in mind, February 14 is just two weeks away, so time is running out to grab these bargains before the big day.

Valentine's Day deals at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $21.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $21.99 at Amazon right now. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this Amazon Valentine's Day deal. The HD streaming player is 50% more powerful than the previous-gen for fast streaming and includes an Alexa voice remote with power and volume buttons.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $39.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to watch your favorite content in a brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - You can score a rare $5 price cut on the all-new Echo Dot. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Fantastic deal, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $99 $69 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for just $69. The Ring 2 is a used Amazon device which means it's a fully functional pre-owned unit that has been tested and verified by Amazon to meet specified used cosmetic criteria.

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV, this Insignia 50-inch set is a great option and priced at just $299.99. The 4K TV allows you to stream high-definition content and you can control your TV using just your voice with the handy Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic TV deal, you can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $349.99 at Amazon. The Insignia set has the Fire experience built in so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 at Amazon. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

