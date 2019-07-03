Amazon Prime Day: the best-selling smart home items from last year

While we prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2019 (which starts on July 15), we're taking a look at last year's most popular smart home deals and what we can expect for this year's 48-hour event.



Smart home products are always a popular category during the July sale with massive price cuts on Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, security cameras, robot vacuums, and more.



Last year's Prime Day, the Instant Pot pressure cooker was a Prime Day best seller, rounding out the top five products sold in the US. We expect to see price cuts this year on the cooking appliance with first-time discounts on newer models and significant savings on its popular model, the Instant Pot Duo60. The Duo60 was on sale last year for $58.99, which was the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cooker. The pressure cooker is currently on sale for $79.95 and could go as low as $55.99 for Prime Day.

Amazon's Echo speaker has been another hot-selling item in past Prime Day sales, discounted down to $69.99. The Echo smart speaker is currently on sale for that same amount, so we hope to see a record-low price for the Alexa-enabled device on Prime Day.



Another Amazon device we expect to see discounted on Prime Day is the Cloud Cam security camera. The smart camera works with Alexa and was recently on sale for $89.99. Last year the price was down to $59.99, so we hope to see Prime Day match that price or go even lower.

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera $119 at Amazon

Amazon's Cloud Cam works with Alexa and will notify you when motion is detected. The security camera features two-way audio and night vision and has a compatible app that allows you to view video streams and replay motion clips.

View Deal

Prime Day best sellers:

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $279.99 at Amazon

The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. The Roomba is currently on sale for $279.99.

View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Ring Video Doorbell 2 $199 at Amazon

While the Ring 2 isn't currently on sale, you can guarantee the best-selling doorbell will get a price cut in time for Prime Day. The Ring Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and will send alerts when motion is detected.

View Deal

(Image credit: Furbo) Furbo Dog Camera $249 $199 at Amazon

The Furbo lets you monitor your dog from anywhere and will even toss your pet a treat. The dog camera features two-way audio and will notify you when your dog is barking. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $199. View Deal

Shop more deals with our Amazon Prime Day 2019 roundup.



You can also see other home items with the best cheap smart home devices and gadget deals that are currently available.



You can also see the best Amazon Echo prices and sales, the best Instant Pot deals, and best cheap home security camera deals.