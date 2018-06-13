Amazon Prime Day surely can't beat these PlayStation VR deals?

We all know the feeling. Amazon Prime Day is less than a month away now, which usually puts us on high alert for paying more than we should for our next big tech purchase. But in all honesty, we think these new PlayStation VR bundles are at an unbeatable price right now.

Sony is currently pushing a Days of Play sale in the US and UK right now with the cheapest PlayStation VR deals we've ever seen. These excellent offers are only available until June 18, so we wouldn't think on them for too long. When looking at the low prices below, consider this; the headset alone used to cost $399/£349 at launch and now you can get it with the essential camera and games from as little as $199/£199.

While we do of course expect some excellent gaming deals on Amazon Prime Day, we don't see them getting better than the ones below. And these prices aren't just limited to Amazon either, so you've got a wider choice of retailers to choose from. One or two of the bundles might be available for the same price (or close to it) on Prime Day, but it'll be a while until we see this many offers available at such a low price. Black Friday 2018 at the earliest. And that's an awful long time to wait to enjoy the likes of Resident Evil 7, Wipeout Omega Collection, Skyrim VR, Doom VR, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood and many more.

PlayStation VR bundles (USA)

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Doom VFR | $199.99 at Walmart

Now $100 cheaper! These PSVR bundles include the brand new CUH-ZVR2 version with the in-ear headphones built into the headset rather than the cable. The cable itself is lighter than the original and the passthrough box can now display HDR images on your 4K TV, so you won't need to mess around with swapping HDMI cables when not using the VR headset. While not worth an upgrade if you own the original model, it's certainly the one to go for for first-time buyers while it's on offer like today.

PlayStation VR | GT Sport | PS4 camera | $248.99 at Walmart

GT Sport and PlayStation VR are a great match, especially if you're a fan of using the in-car viewpoint. How else are you going to enjoy those lovingly recreated interiors? We're stoked to see this PlayStation VR bundle deal include the camera too. Especially as you need it to get the PSVR headset working in the first place!

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Skyrim VR | 2 Move controllers | $289.99 at Walmart

You're also getting the newer CUH-ZVR2 model (see above for details) in these bundles. This PlayStation VR bundle comes with everything you need for the full on VR experience with the headset, camera and two PlayStation Move motion controllers. You can then get stuck in with those controllers to enjoy Skyrim VR the way it was intended.

PlayStation VR bundles (UK)

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | GT Sport | £199.99 at Currys

Currys has one of the best PlayStation VR bundle deals available this week and you're getting two excellent games too. VR Worlds is an ace collection of minigames and GT Sport is a must for racing fans keen on enjoying the driver's point of view in more immersive detail than ever before.

PlayStation VR | PS4 Camera | Doom VFR | VR Worlds | £209.99 at Amazon

This starter PSVR bundle comes with everything you need to dive face-first into VR on your PS4. Doom VFR works surprisingly well as a virtual reality experience and isn't just a rehash of the 2016 game. The headset alone was £350 not so long ago.

