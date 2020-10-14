Amazon Prime Day is a treasure trove of 4K TV deals: here are our top 7 sales today

Do you want a quick no-nonsense, 4K TV deals round-up for this Amazon Prime Day? We're here to help you out, not least because we've been constantly scanning all the biggest retailers throughout both days of this year's sales event.

We've got our seven favorite Prime Day 4K TV deals right here for you to check out. We did try and narrow it down to five, but you know, it's quite hard to do so when you're seeing some of the best TV sales all year round in one giant deals extravaganza.

Prices start at just $218 for this 50-inch 4K TCL at Walmart today. Surprised? Don't be - it's not just Amazon offering up awesome 4K TV deals today, Walmart and Best Buy are also trying to muscle in on the fun. Best Buy, for example, has a great price on this stunning 43-inch Samsung Q60T QLED TV for just $427.99 - a massive $102 price cut in total. These are just a quick preview however, check out our full list of today's best Prime Day 4K TV deals just below.

If you're not just interested in TVs this Prime Day, we also recommend heading over to our main Amazon Prime Day page for more excellent deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, and much more.

4K TV Deals this Amazon Prime Day

1. TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

You're saving $100 on this Roku TCL TV at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic discount considering this display was only $329 to start off with. You're getting UHD 4K resolution in here, with some upscaling functionality, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

3. JVC 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $259.99 $218 at Walmart

If you want a large 4K TV that doesn't break the bank but still manages to pack in tons of features, check out this JVC at Walmart. With Roku built-in you'll be off to a great start when it comes to streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and much more.

4. TCL 4 Series 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

This TCL is another fantastic choice for 4K TV deals hunters this week, not least because of it's $80 saving at Best Buy. With full HDR, Google assistant and Dolby Digital+, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cheap TV deal that's more feature-packed than this great TCL.

5. Hisense 43-inch H6570G 4K TV: $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this already very well priced 4K TV by Hisense. You're picking up a 43-inch display for a fantastic cost right now - perfect if you're looking for a cheaper display and you're happy to sacrifice some of the more premium features on offer.

6. LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.

7. LG UN7000 Series 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

LG's UN7000 Series is a mid-range staple, and a perfect addition to your setup if you want those LG features and quality without paying an arm and a leg for an OLED display. With a host of 4K upscaling, HDR, and smart assistant features, this display is a worthy contender for the price point.

