Amazon Kindle devices now officially available in the Middle East

The Amazon Kindle is arguably the world's most loved e-reader and it is finally making its way to the Middle East. Customers in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman can shop the latest Kindle devices on souq.com

Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices said “We’re thrilled to bring the features that readers love about Kindle to SOUQ.com customers. With Kindle, readers can access the vast selection of books on Amazon.com in the Kindle Store—more than one million titles, and now including more than 12,000 Arabic language Kindle books.”

Kindle pricing and availability in the UAE

Amazon is releasing all three models of the Kindle in the Middle East.

Kindle - AED 309

Weighing just 161 grams, Amazon Kindle is small and light, making it easy to take your library with you on-the-go. Kindle features a 6-inch display with a high contrast touchscreen that eliminates glare, even in direct sunlight. The Amazon Kindle is available for AED 309.

Kindle Paperwhite - AED 479

Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon's bestselling Kindle and features a built-in adjustable light allowing you to read day or night. The 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display that delivers crisp, laser-quality text. The Kindle Paperwhite is available for AED 479.

Kindle Oasis - AED 999

Finally, Kindle Oasis features the largest, highest-resolution Paperwhite display in a thin and light ergonomic design. It's also waterproof (IPX8), allowing you to read in even more places. The Kindle Oasis has a battery that goes on for weeks and includes a fast-charging capability to fully charge the device in less than two hours. The Kindle Oasis is available for AED 999.

Back to school promo on Kindle devices

For a limited time only, (until September 9th, 2018). SOUQ.com is running a promotion with the Kindle Paperwhite selling for AED 399 and the 6-inch Kindle for only AED 259.