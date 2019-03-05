Amazon India Fab Phones Fest: Best deals and offers

Amazon India is hosting its Fab Phones Fest starting from March 5 where the e-commerce giant will offer discounts on phones. The sale will go on until March 7 and there’s 40% off on mobile accessories as well. In addition, there’s a 5% instant discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders. Interested buyers can also avail No Cost EMIs or can exchange their old phone for a new one.

Let’s take a look at the best deals Amazon India Fab Phones Fest is offering us.

Xiaomi Mi A2 at Rs 11,999 One of the most popular mid-rangers in recent times, the Mi A2 is available for Rs 11,999 during the Amazon India sale. It features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, rear dual cameras and is powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset. At a discount of Rs 5,500, the Mi A2 is a deal one shouldn't miss.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 39,990 Launched as a premium flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8 is available at a discount of 46% on Amazon India. During the Fab Phones Fest sale, Galaxy Note 8 is retailing for Rs 39,990 which is around half of its original price.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro at Rs 8,999 If you're out in the market looking for a budget smartphone, the Redmi 6 Pro deal on Amazon India cannot be missed. The Redmi 6 Pro is retailing for Rs 8,999 on Amazon India during its Fab Phones Fest. It has a Full HD+ display with a notch and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which makes it a sweet deal.

Realme U1 at Rs 10,999 Another budget smartphone from a fairly new company in India, the Realme U1 features a Full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on the front. It has two cameras on the back and a 25MP selfie camera on front. During the sale, the U1 is available starting at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM variant.

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest: Exchange offers

During the mobile phones sale on Amazon India, some popular phones are also eligible for an exchange offer. The OnePlus 6T can be bought for an additional Rs 2000 off on exchange of old phones along with a 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. There is an internet offer from Jio as well along with the facility to get the OnePlus 6T at No Cost EMI.

Likewise, buyers of Honor View 20 are eligible to get Rs 4,000 extra discount on the exchange. The View 20 is priced starting at Rs 37,999. Samsung Galaxy S9 is being offered at an extra Rs 9,000 off under the exchange offer while there is an extra Rs 8,000 discount on the exchange of old phones for Vivo Nex.

The Amazon India Fab Phones Fest ends on March 7.