Amazon home security systems: save on the all-new Blink XT2 Security Camera

Beef up your home security and score a rare discount on the all-new Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera from Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the outdoor/indoor smart camera system on sale for $79.99. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've seen for the one-camera kit. Amazon also has the first-generation Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System on sale for $63.99.



The Blink XT2 camera can be placed indoors or outdoors for total home security and even works at night thanks to the infrared HD night vision. The wireless security camera is battery powered and includes two AA lithium batteries that offer a two-year battery life. Unlike the previous version, the Blink XT2 now features customizable motion detection, two-way audio, and live HD view recording. The smart camera works with Amazon Alexa for voice control and has a compatible app that alerts you when motion is detected.



This is the first discount we've seen for the Blink XT2 Camera outside of Prime Day, and probably your last chance before Black Friday to score a deal on the security system.

Blink Security Camera deals:

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

For a limited time you can save 20% on the Blink Indoor Home Security system at Amazon. The one-camera kit sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected and works with Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

If you're interested in a multi-camera kit, Amazon also has the two, three, and five Blink XT2 camera kits on sale.

You can find more home security sales with the best cheap home security camera deals that are currently available.



Shop other Amazon deals with our roundup of the best back to school sales 2019: deals on laptops, backpacks, tablets, and more.